By Letara Draghia • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 13:02 • 3 minutes read

Rita Ora hosted the event and paid an emotional tribute to the late Liam Payne. Credit: Instagram @mtvema

On Sunday, November 10, the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) lit up Manchester’s Co-op Live arena. It was a spectacular celebration of music, talent, and an emotional tribute to Liam Payne.

Hosting the EMAs for the first time in seven years, the UK welcomed some of the biggest names in global music, making it a memorable night for fans, especially expats across Europe.

Hosted by singer Rita Ora, the event included stellar live performances and marked the EMAs’ 30th anniversary, amplifying the excitement for music lovers.

Taylor Swift dominates the EMAs

Taylor Swift reigned supreme as the night’s biggest winner, taking home four awards out of her seven nominations. These included Best Artist, Best Video for her hit Fortnight (featuring Post Malone), Best Live Act, and Best US Artist, making Swift the first artist to win Best Artist three times in EMA history.

Although absent due to her ongoing Eras tour, Swift expressed her gratitude through a video message, saying, “The fact that you have honoured the tour and everything that’s happened with the album this year is just unbelievable. I had the best time touring in Europe this summer.”

Eminem wins big in hip-hop at the EMAs

Another major winner was hip-hop legend Eminem, who recently announced he is becoming a grandfather. Eminem took home the award for Best Hip-Hop. Known for his raw lyrics and commanding presence, Eminem has been a constant in the music industry for decades. Although he wasn’t able to attend, he sent a video acceptance speech with his usual humour and charm. In a playful nod to British fans, Eminem began his message with a mock British accent, saying, “I appreciate y’all, man.”

The EMAs’ spectacular performances and memorable wins

Opening the ceremony, US singer-songwriter Benson Boone made a grand entrance suspended from the ceiling, playing the piano before touching down to perform his song Beautiful Things. Boone went on to win Best New Artist, stating, “Thank you guys for changing my life. I promise you I will be giving it all back to you.”

British singer Raye also had a big night, winning Best UK and Ireland Act and performing two of her hits, Escapism and Body Dysmorphia. South African star Tyla made history by securing three awards for Best R&B, Best Afrobeats, and Best African Artist, showcasing the diversity and global appeal of the EMAs. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande won Best Pop, further solidifying her position as a fan favourite.

The legendary Pet Shop Boys were honoured with the Pop Pioneer award, celebrating 40 years in the music industry. Closing the show, they performed their classic hit West End Girls and their new cover of All the Young Dudes.

Rita Ora’s heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came when Rita Ora, who collaborated with Liam Payne on For You in 2018, paid tribute to the late singer. Reflecting on her friendship with Payne, Ora described him as “one of the kindest people” and shared, “He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on the world.”

Liam Payne, the former One Direction member and solo artist, tragically lost his life after falling from a hotel balcony on October 16.

Manchester hosted the EMAs

This year marked the first time Manchester hosted the EMAs, solidifying the city’s reputation as a hub of music and youth culture. Speaking about the significance of the event, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said, “Having the MTV EMAs in Manchester not only strengthens our claim as the UK’s music capital, but it also provides a huge boost to our music industry and the wider economy.”

2024 EMA winners

– Best Artist: Taylor Swift

– Best Song: Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

– Best Video: Taylor Swift ft Post Malone, Fortnight

– Best UK and Ireland Act: Raye

– Best New Artist: Benson Boone

– Best Pop: Ariana Grande

– Best Rock: Liam Gallagher

– Best Hip-Hop: Eminem

– Best R’n’B: Tyla

– Best Afrobeats: Tyla

– Best Latin: Peso Pluma

– Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons

– Best push: Le Sserafim

– Best Collaboration: Lisa ft Rosalia, New Woman

– Best K-Pop: Jimin

– Best Electronic: Calvin Harris

– Biggest Fans: Lisa

– Best US act: Taylor Swift

– Best live: Taylor Swift

– Global Icon: Busta Rhymes

– Pop Pioneers: Pet Shop Boys

Broadcast live to over 150 countries, the 2024 MTV EMAs highlighted music’s global reach.