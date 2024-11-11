By Nina Cook • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 14:11 • 1 minute read

Road connecting Serón and Hijate (Almería) was split in two by the DANA. Credit: Andaluciadirecto/fb

The recent DANA (“cold drop”) that occurred from October 29 to November 3 led to severe flooding in Andalusia, prompting authorities to declare a natural disaster in 69 municipalities across Almería, Cádiz, Granada, Jaén, Málaga y Sevilla.

29 of these are in Almería, and many are municipalities that are heavily dependent on agriculture.

Extensive damage to crops, greenhouses, and farmland has resulted in major economic losses for local farmers. The DANA also severely impacted roads and infrastructure in affected areas. In response, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food has officially declared a state of natural disaster to unlock emergency resources and financial aid.

This declaration aims to provide swift assistance to both farmers and local communities, supporting recovery efforts from the substantial damage. Key crops, including tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers, have been particularly affected, endangering the livelihoods of countless families in Almería.

Andalusia’s Councillor for Agriculture, Carmen Crespo, expressed her concern over the DANA’s devastating impact and reassured farmers that assistance would be forthcoming to help them rebuild. Regarding the damage to roads in the region, work is currently underway on the Serón bypass (A-334), where an overflowing stream washed away a 30-metre section.

The natural disaster declaration is primarily intended to support immediate recovery efforts, but it also heavily underscores the need for stronger climate resilience measures to be put in place. It’s clear that real changes must be made to protect Almería’s agriculture and general infrastructure from future extreme weather events.

