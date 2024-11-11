New DANA system expected in Malaga province

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 8:17 • 1 minute read

New DANA system on its way Credit: zstock - Shutterstock.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) is warning of the arrival of a new DANA that will bring what they call ‘abundant’ rainfall in areas of the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, the Guardalhorce Valle is still reeling from the heavy rains just two weeks before.

What is a DANA? Acronym for ‘Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos’ (isolated depression at high level), DANA is a meteorological term for the rapid drop in temperature typically felt at this time of year when sea temperatures drop and produce an abrupt fall in air temperature. Those who have been living in Spain longer will be more familiar with the term ‘Gota Fría’ (cold drip). This type of weather system is quite normal but can produce plummeting temperatures and sometimes flooding.

The Dana is expected to reach the Malaga province at some point on Wednesday, November 13, after first hitting the Balearic Islands, where predictions are for particularly heavy rains as cold air blows down from Siberia and across Eastern Europe.

Malaga expecting another DANA when sold air meets warm

The effects on the Costa del Sol may be strong – especially considering the terral wind (warm air blowing north from Africa) the coast has been experiencing in recent days – when it meets the cold front coming in from the north.

While difficult to deal with, the region desperately needs more rain. Despite the massive amount of water than fell on the Malaga province during the last DANA event, reservoirs remain less than half full, nowhere near enough to face any more drought like the one the area has been suffering over the last three years.

The instability is predicted to continue throughout the rest of the week and possibly through the weekend as well. So, this might be the time to break out the raincoats and warm winter jackets.