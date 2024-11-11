New Tricks play the Millenium, Calahonda

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 20:51 • 1 minute read

New Tricks playing Chiringuito Ania y Mayra. Credit: New Tricks.

Millenium Cocktail Bar, Calahonda, will be raising the roof on Saturday, November 16, when New Tricks play another great night of rocking good tunes.

Formed in 2018, party starters New Tricks was the brainchild of Pete Carter and Stephen Toal after an eternity of playing in the cover bands of others. Their collaboration was inspired by shared musical influences and a passion for performing great music. The two Marks have since joined them – Hopkins on bass and Bailey on drums.

The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Eagles, Oasis, Stereophonics…

New Tricks cover an abundance of iconic artists such as The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Eagles, Oasis, Stereophonics, Status Quo, Prince, and Led Zeppelin. Pete says, ‘Toalz and I decided it was time to stop joining other bands and start one of our own, playing the stuff we liked, avoiding the tired old standards you hear all the time. So far that ethos has stood New Tricks in good stead, and the feedback we receive from audiences of all nationalities encourages us to trust that we’re doing the right thing.’

And doing the right thing they are, performing frequently at venues and events up and down the Costa del Sol. Entrance is free on Saturday, November 16 at the Millenium Cocktail bar in Calle José Orbaneja Edf. El Puente, Calahonda. The party gets going at 10pm.