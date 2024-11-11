“Noches de Albox” declared official anthem

By Nina Cook • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 17:24 • 1 minute read

The song represents a shared feeling of pride and of belonging to Albox. Credit: Turismoalmanzora/Elena Murcia Coll

The Albox Town Council has declared the beloved pasodoble “Noches de Albox” as the town’s official anthem.

This well-known piece, composed in 1990 by local teacher and musician, holds a special place in the hearts of Albox residents, having become an iconic soundtrack for community events and family gatherings over the years.

Noches de Albox, beloved pasodoble

“Noches de Albox” was composed by Francisco Redondo Molina, known as Don Paco Redondo, who dedicated much of his life to teaching at CEIP Virgen del Saliente and actively contributed to Albox’s cultural heritage. Known for capturing the warm spirit and charm of Albox, his music has resonated with generations, celebrating the town’s identity and communal pride.

During the council meeting, Councillor for Culture Juan Domingo Navarro emphasised that the anthem reflects Redondo’s love for his hometown. Navarro highlighted Redondo’s involvement not only in music but also in promoting Rock Albox, one of Spain’s longest-running rock festivals, as further evidence of his devotion to Albox.

The local government has committed to formally registering the anthem as soon as possible. “All of us in Albox feel moved when we hear the first notes of this pasodoble,” said Mayor María del Mar Alfonso. “It represents our shared pride and sense of belonging to our town.”

