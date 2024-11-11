Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 11 Nov 2024
Palma switches on the Christmas lights on Paseo del Borne. Photo: Facebook/Mercat de l’Olivar
Palma will switch on the lights for Christmas on Saturday November 23 at the Passeig des Born and Plaça de la Reina, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
Over 400 km of garlands and 3,026 luminous displays will adorn Palma’s trees and streets, creating a magical atmosphere that will last until after the Sant Sebastián festivities.
This year’s decorations include two 10-metre Christmas trees in Carrer Jaume III and Avinguda Antoni Maura and one 20-metre tree in Parc de Ses Estacions, a giant ball in the Paseo Sagrera, and a large lighted star at Porta de Santa Catalina.
Responding to popular demand, the lighting ceremony has been moved to the weekend, allowing more families to share in this special moment together.
The Christmas light switch-on is warmly welcomed by local businesses, who hope it will lift pedestrians’ spirits just one week ahead of Black Friday.
