By John Smith •
Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 12:32
• 1 minute read
One week of stop and check of vehicles in Portugal
Credit: GNR
Determined to ensure road safety on Portuguese roads, the National Republican Guard (GNR), is carrying out road side stops and inspections between November 11 and 17 in a number of the busiest roads across Portugal.
They will be checking both goods and passenger vehicles in order to ensure that there is no overloading and that vehicles stopped at random are in proper working condition, which is similar to current action being taken in Spain.
This operation is part of the European Traffic Police Network (RoadPol), an organisation established by European traffic police forces to improve road safety and compliance with road traffic regulations.
It was at the end of 2021, that the GNR became a member of RoadPol and now includes operations planned by that organisation in its operational planning.
As part of RoadPol’s annual planning, the GNR also aims to raise awareness in society about safer behaviour by drivers and passengers in order to promote road safety and saving lives.
RoadPol is coordinating cross Europe enforcement actions on heavy goods and passenger vehicles, with the aim of improving road safety, sustainability, fair competition and working conditions in road transport, through compliance with existing regulations.
These operations, aimed at risk factors, groups and locations, aim not only to improve road safety, but also to increase the effectiveness and quality of the services provided by the GNR to road users.
The long term intent is to raise public awareness of the importance of professional drivers adopting safer behaviour, with a view to promoting road safety and safeguarding human lives.
