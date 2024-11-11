By Nina Cook • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 23:14 • 1 minute read

Amber Heard at the Taormina Film festival last year. Credit: @amberheard/ig

Amid swirling rumours of tension on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a producer has dismissed reports that Jason Momoa intentionally antagonised co-star Amber Heard.

Allegations, including claims that Momoa wore Depp-inspired costumes and acted erratically, stemmed from Heard’s testimony in her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. She stated that Momoa, who plays Aquaman’s titular hero, dressed like Depp to unsettle her and behaved in ways that made her uncomfortable.

However, Aquaman producer Peter Safran has categorically refuted these claims, describing the set as “professional” and praising Momoa and Heard’s working relationship. Safran explained that while filming was challenging, primarily due to the intense production schedule and physical demands, both actors were fully committed to their roles.

The importance of chemistry between actors

Chemistry between leads can be vital to a film’s success, and while Safran assures fans that Momoa and Heard worked well together, other examples in Hollywood have shown how on-screen tension can be affected by real-life dynamics. For instance, Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte’s reportedly strained relationship on I Love Trouble impacted their scenes, leading some fans to feel the chemistry was forced. Similarly, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey were often cited as lacking on-screen chemistry, despite the film’s romantic premise.

Conversely, some on-screen pairs are known for their palpable chemistry, hugely enhancing their films’ success. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic, for example, remain iconic for their natural chemistry, as do Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land. These partnerships show how positive dynamics off-screen can significantly elevate a film’s authenticity and emotional impact.

Tension between Momoa and Heard perpetuated by the media after trial

According to Aquaman producer, Momoa reportedly brought “positive energy,” and there was no tension, antagonism, or costume-related behaviour intended to mock Heard. Safran’s response counters online speculation that Momoa’s actions were part of an ongoing tension between him and Heard, perpetuated in the media since Heard’s allegations against Depp became public.

