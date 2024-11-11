By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 15:21 • 2 minutes read

Image: Royal Naval Association Torrevieja.

On November 10, Royal Naval (RN) Veterans led a procession of Standards.

The procession was accompanied by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums to the Capilla de las Mil Palmeras (Church of a Thousand Palms) in Mil Palmeras on Sunday’s Remembrance Day.

In the UK, the focus of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London, where the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts was commemorated.

In Spain at the Southern end of the Costa Blanca and the Mar Menor, the previous Mil Palmeras Remembrance Day coordinators, British Army Veteran Kevin Reardon and team members Jean Heald & Eddie Coleman have been supporting the local branch of the Royal Naval Association, that covers the Alicante to Cartagena area, to ensure that the same high standards are maintained this year.

Full House

Once again, the tiny Catholic church was brimming over with most of the 500 congregation of veterans and members of the general public outside, utilising the large display screen and sound system provided by the Pila de la Horadada Ayuntamiento, and able to join the Remembrance Service led by Pastor Keith Brown, of the Hope Christian Fellowship Church in La Marina.

Coupled with the gravity of our memories of recent wars and conflicts, the event was a particularly sombre and moving affair as, together with Jose Maria, the Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, his councillors from both the government and the opposition parties, many Spanish families, and the British Vice Consul from Alicante, Sara Munsterhjelm, the community was able to come together as one, in it’s mutual sorrow and respect for all those Military, Service and Civilians that made sacrifices in order to provide us a life without tyranny.

Lessons and readings were delivered in Spanish by the Mayor, Jose Maria and Francisca Samper, and in English by Maureen Jenkins, RN Veteran Amanda Clancy, RN Veteran Nicola Louden, RN Veteran Tony Jenkins and RAF Veteran Walter Shatford.

Cindy Fitzpatrick gave a particularly moving vocal rendition of Hallelujah, and the Last Post and Reveille were played by the Costa Blanca’s premier bugler, Ian Gibson. A veteran Welsh Guards Pipe, Major Brian Day played the lament, Hector the Hero and the Costa Blanca International Concert Band, led by their Musical Director Jeremy Davies, provided the musical accompaniment to the hymns.

Charity Donation

This year’s offertory was divided equally between the charities for Veterans and Pilar de la Horadada Ayuntamiento’s support of the Valencia DANA.

Sisters Angelina and Leticia Bergmann carried the peace candle to the altar, after which they recited the Children’s citation for peace in both English and Spanish.

The service was concluded with the National Anthems of Spain and the United Kingdom after which the ceremony moved out to the International Garden of Remembrance,

All the standards carried by RN Veterans, Bryan Dalton, Nicola Louden, Tom Paterson, Danny Kay & Steve Hemingfield and while on parade around the Garden of Remembrance for the laying of wreaths and crosses, once again ‘dipped standards’ for a minute’s silence, but this time as a mark of respect to all those that had ‘crossed the bar’ during the recent Valencian DANA.