Revving for Rally

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 11:18
The long-awaited 30th edition of the Rallye La Nucía-Mediterráneo ‘Trofeo Costa Blanca’ roared into gear on November 7, kicking off in the bustling sports hub of Camilo Cano, La Nucía. Activities were nothing short of full throttle as drivers and machines faced rigorous technical inspections, hoping to make the cut to compete in the prestigious race. But it wasn’t all clear skies – with a sombre decision from organisers to scrap the celebratory ceremonies, the rally raced forward with heart but held back on the festivities in solidarity with those recently affected by severe storms in Valencia.
The morning of November 7 saw tech checks in La Muixara Pavilion, where engines were revved, tyres were checked, and each vehicle was scrutinised to see who was fit for the November 8 starting line.
By late afternoon, all eyes turned to the Bolulla-Tárbena stretch, where the official Qualifying Stage pushed each car to its limits on a twisting 4.5-kilometre course. While typically used to set the starting order, this year’s Qualifying Stage was just for show. The line-up order remained unchanged, so racers would need all their horsepower and precision to gain ground from the get-go.
On November 8, things got properly underway with a shakedown in Bolulla-Tárbena starting at 9 AM, giving drivers one last chance to fine-tune their mechanical beasts. By afternoon, the competition heated up with the first two electrifying stages. It was a relentless race against the clock, with big names like Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen from the Hyundai World Rally Team bringing world-class skills to the Spanish countryside.
On November 9, the action started early at 7 AM as racers barrelled through the remaining nine stages of the rally. The course covered a heart-stopping 127 kilometres across 11 stages, snaking through over 30 towns across Alicante. From dusty paths to tight mountain roads, it was a true test of nerve and precision and the only Spanish rally in the national championship to earn international recognition.
While the engines roared, the mood was restrained. Out of respect for those impacted by the recent torrential rains in southern Valencia, all pre-race festivities, awards presentations, and ceremonial events were suspended. There was no final podium fanfare, just the hum of high-powered engines and the thrill of speed as drivers crossed the finish line.
In true rally spirit, the Rallye La Nucía-Mediterráneo moved forward, balancing heart-stopping action with a show of solidarity for their community. The engines may have cooled down, but this rally will be remembered as much for its sense of community as for the unforgettable display of speed.
