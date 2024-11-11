Skyrocketing rents hit San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 7:00 • 1 minute read

Rising Rents in San Pedro Image: Shutterstock/ siete_vidas

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR is facing its own housing crisis, with rental prices climbing higher than ever.

Rising rental costs in San Pedro del Pinatar

In just a year, rents have jumped by an astonishing 23 per cent, bringing the average cost to €8.4 per square metre per month. This increase is just three cents shy of the overall average in Murcia, which has historically been more affordable than San Pedro del Pinatar.

Mar Menor area feeling the housing squeeze

The situation isn’t isolated; nearby towns around the Mar Menor are feeling the squeeze too. For instance, Los Alcázares is struggling with an insufficient number of rental listings, highlighting the tight market. In comparison, San Javier and Torre Pacheco see rental prices at €7.6 and €7.9 per square metre, respectively, while La Manga del Mar Menor has skyrocketed to €11.5 per square metre.

Renting vs. buying: A tough choice for families

A recent report shows that renting a two-bedroom apartment in the region can cost 66 per cent more than a mortgage payment. Yet, many families face an uphill battle when it comes to homeownership, needing around €34,215 in savings just to buy a home. Idealista points out that high rental costs prevent families from saving enough to buy, creating a cycle that’s hard to escape. Without more rental options, finding affordable housing in San Pedro del Pinatar and the surrounding areas will remain a challenge.

Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here