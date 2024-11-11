By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 14:48 • 1 minute read

The Plaza Castilla business hub, Madrid. Credit: Eurostars hotels -Wikipedia CC

By the end of 2024, no other advanced country will have grown as much as Spain thanks to tourism, inward investment, and immigration. Yet, the threat of US protectionism and economic security are still bridges to be crossed.

After a strong performance in 2023, with growth at 2.7 percent, Spain will be the fastest-growing advanced economy in the world in 2024, with growth at 2.9 percent, according to the IMF.

But what is behind this boom?

Spain is the comeback king. The Spanish economy suffered more than most during the pandemic, losing 11 percent off its GDP, even more than Italy, which lost 9 percent. But Spain usually suffers more during crises, making the rebound more pronounced and vigorous.

Spanish tourism booming – now number 1 country in world

Tourism is booming more than ever too. Before the pandemic, Spain had already record numbers of tourists, overtaking the US as the second most visited country in the world but still behind France. This year, Spain will have topped 85 million visitors, overtaking France for the top spot.

However, Spain is more than just holidays. The export sector of the second biggest car manufacturer in Europe has increased the exports sector of GDP from 25 percent in 2007 to 38 percent in 2024. They are also excelling in engineering, design, finance, tech, and culture.

Migration has not been a crisis like in other EU countries either. An enormous influx from the Americas has contributed positively to the workforce and GDP growth, with now approximately 18 percent of the population having been born outside of Spain.