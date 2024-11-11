Teulada Bin Tax hike

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 16:00 • 1 minute read

Teulada residents are in for a bin tax hike as the local council has just greenlit a 67.44% increase in the bin collection tax to comply with Spain’s national Law 7/2022. The change, passed in a special council meeting, will hit household budgets from January 1, 2025.

Mayor of Teulada-Moraira, while bound by law to back the increase, has voiced strong disapproval of the central government’s decision, hinting at possible relief for those hardest hit. “This is a law forced on us by the central government,” he explained. “The EU set the guidelines, but the government chose the option that impacts the citizen directly rather than allowing it to be funded by council budgets – which would have been our preference.”

According to the mayor, the legislation leaves councils with no room to manoeuvre; every penny for waste collection must come from the residents, not the town’s coffers. “For us, it’s crucial that residents have purchasing power, but this law strips away that choice,” he added.

The council’s finance councillor, Verónica Martínez, chimed in, reminding residents that the local government isn’t in the habit of reaching into people’s pockets. “In 2022, we made cuts to taxes to reduce the burden on residents,” she said. “Teulada-Moraira has one of the lowest tax pressures around. This increase doesn’t reflect our views on tax policy; we’re bound by national law.”

The mayor and Martínez both pointed out that the law’s wording has left councils up and down the country scratching their heads. Llobell remarked, “It’s creating legal uncertainty – the decree is vague, and the National Association of Local Tax Inspectors has raised concerns about the lack of clarity.”

With the waste of time and money this may bring, local officials are determined to explore ways to cushion the blow for Teulada residents.

