By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 11 Nov 2024 • 1:09 • 4 minutes read

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris announced Ireland's upcoming general election Credit:X:@SimonHarrisTD

A general election in the Republic of Ireland has finally been made official following rumours over the last few weeks.

The election will take place on Friday November 29 and was announced by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Simon Harris outside government buildings in Dublin on Friday. Harris justified the decision saying that the time was “now right” for the Irish people to choose a new mandate for the Irish government.

Ireland waits for lower house to be dissolved to officially launch electoral campaign

In accordance with Irish Law, once the lower house of the Irish parliament is dissolved, an automatic call for an election is actioned and this must happen within 30 days. In order for this to become a reality, Harris travelled to the Irish President’s residence to ask Michael D Higgins for the lower house to be dissolved. Harris said to voters: ‘You alone are sovereign,’ as he announced the election for three weeks time. He added: ‘You go out and you cast your vote, and in return you’re entitled to good government and hard work.’

Coalition government in Ireland since 2020

The coalition party existing in Ireland has since 2020 been composed of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and The Green Party. Harris described how they had made ‘real progress’ and he gave thanks to his coalition partners. Accepting that there were differences of opinion he said: ‘We did not agree on every issue but we did always work hard and together for the good of the Irish people.’

The Taoiseach was adamant that the people were the ones dictating the future of Ireland and acknowledged this period of transition as one in which many leaders will be aiming to enforce different ideologies on Ireland’s future. Harris said: ‘(Ireland is a) small country with a big influence all over the world.’ He also added: ‘We have many assets, but no asset more valuable than our people.’

Calls for a ‘safe and respectful campaign’ amid tension of general election

Anticipating possible tension in the upcoming weeks, Harris called for the election to be a ‘safe and respectful campaign’ for politicians and their respective parties. He urged the Irish people: ‘Finally, I ask just one thing of the Irish people: Value your vote, use your voice.’ He concluded saying: ‘That’s how this country works, that’s how we listen, that’s how we act on your behalf.’

Ahead of the election, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin have said that a coalition government between them is not on the cards. As Irish people remain disillusioned, governments have failed to take decisive action with continued housing, health and immigration crises. Micháel Martin, leader of Fianna Fáil, who has been sharing the Prime Minister role with Simon Harris (previously Leo Varadker) said that there is no guarantee that he would enter into a coalition government with Fine Gael in the future and that his party would campaign based on their own manifestos. Martin said: ‘Debate is the lifeblood of democracy and elections.’ He added: ‘I look forward to the debates because the government will be putting forward its priorities, its policies, as we did in the last election.’

Sinn Féin describes upcoming election as ‘election of a lifetime.’

Sinn Féin had been gaining popularity, but had failed to capitalise on this mainly due to immigration policy, which is a bone of contention in Ireland. At her party’s election campaign launch, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald rightly or wrongly said it was an ‘election of a lifetime.’ She commented on how for the first time in 100 years, there were options for Irish people to elect governments which didn’t include Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

McDonald said that recent controversies which may have affected Sinn Féin’s reputation should be ignored and that she was confident in her campaign. She has claimed to have selected 71 candidates.

More TDs (MPs) and constituencies in upcoming Irish general election

The general election will comprise an increased number of TDs (MPs) seeking election and constituencies after being reviewed in 2023. Currently, there are 43 Dáil constituencies – each electing between three and five TDs. In total, there will be a selection of 174 TDs and to form a majority government, 88 will be required. Irish people will be voting this November 29 and parties will have until November 16 to submit nominations.

Will coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party end?

At this moment, the Irish government is made up of a three-party coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party. The last election took place in February 2020, where Fianna Fáil won the most seats (38) but didn’t have enough to gain a majority and were obliged to form a coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party after four months due to delays provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This coalition government functioned through a system of shared leadership whereby the role of Taoiseach alternated between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael mid-way through the five-year term. Their major opposition was Sinn Féin who had garnered 37 votes in the 2020 election, among other rival parties including Labour, Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Aontú and independents.

Three-week margin for parties to run electoral campaign in Ireland

Right now, Ireland is waiting for Higgins to dissolve the Dáil to spark the launch of the political campaign, even though parties have already started and across Dublin, there is ubiquitous evidence of Fianna Fáil’s campaign flashed across posters, lampposts, and large screens. Understandably, time is running out with only a three week margin for political parties to make an impression and convince a largely disillusioned Irish population of their policies.

Left wing party Sinn Féin has already made it clear that it would prefer a coalition government if this was to bring about change to Irish politics. Sinn Féin hopes that Ireland will finally have a government that doesn’t include Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. These two parties alongside the Green party will have to distinguish themselves in order to gain back trust and popularity as many feel that their individual politics and ideologies have been blurred.

Will a new government be able to deliver stability to a disillusioned Ireland?

Time will tell how Irish politics will realign with Irish people after the upcoming election with a coalition government being the most likely outcome. What remains unclear is how this government will be made up and whether it will deliver the promises that Ireland has been waiting to see become a reality.

Find other articles on Ireland