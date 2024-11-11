Traffic restrictions in new LEZ Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 23:03 • 1 minute read

New panels to warn drivers of limits. Credit: El observador de torremolinos - Facebook

Torremolinos council has come to a decision on the new Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) in the centre of town, but many local residents won’t like it.

From January 2025, any car that enters the LEZ without a green emissions sticker (B) will receive a fine. However, this only applies to those registered in Torremolinos. Any vehicle, no matter how much of a jalopy it is, from outside Torremolinos will be exempt from the rule. Only local taxpayers will be subjected to the sanctions.

Everyone exempt except locals with old cars

The Councillor for Traffic and Transport, Sandra Jaime, explained that citizens of Torremolinos who live within the Low Emission Zone and who have their vehicle registered in that area will never have any type of restriction, whatever the environmental badge of their vehicles or even if they lack it, so they will always be able to circulate freely around town.

The objective of the implementation of low-emission zones is to reduce the traffic of the most polluting vehicles and the intensity of road traffic, improve energy and environmental sustainability, favour the movement of collective public transport, and promote pedestrian, cyclist, and sustainable mobility.

The council plans to install number-plate reading cameras at certain points around the LEZ to catch out local drivers of older and less efficient vehicles.