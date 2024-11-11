By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 12:25 • 1 minute read

Alsa will continue to run shuttle buses between Gandia and Valencia Credit:Shutterstock:MAOIKO

Transport services between Gandia and Valencia will resume some services including a partial C1 local train service and increased shuttle bus services operated by ALSA.

Things are slowly normalizing as transport lines are resuming some services in the area after recent flooding.

C1 local train services will resume partially as of Wednesday November 13

The Ministry of Transport has communicated that the C1 local train service between Gandia and Silla will recommence as of Wednesday, operating a partial service for the moment of every half an hour. Shuttle buses, set up in the absence of train services, will continue to facilitate journeys into Valencia.

Work continues on repairing the trainline between Silla and Valencia. So far, 1.6km of track has been lifted for renovation. To manage the inconvenience, bus schedules operated by ALSA under the Valencian Regional Government and in collaboration with the City Council will be extending their services as of today.

17 shuttle buses will operate from Gandia to Valencia and 18 services for the return journey

The weekday bus schedule from Gandia to Valencia started today at 6am and will terminate at 9.55pm this evening. There will be 17 buses operating between these times. The weekday bus service from Valencia to Gandia departed at 6am this morning and there will be 18 scheduled departures until the last service leaving Valencia at 10.15pm.

Weekend shuttle bus services operating: Gandia to Valencia route

Weekend services will be reduced to nine services from Gandia to Valencia with departures between the hours of 10:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Weekend services from Valencia to Gandia will operate between 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m with seven buses running.

Buses from Tavernes leave for Valencia at 6.40am and 3pm and leave Valencia for the return journey at 1pm and 7pm.

Tickets and information can be obtained on the official www.alsa.es website, where travel passes can also be purchased.

