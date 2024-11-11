By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 11:00 • 2 minutes read

Motor madness in Moraira. Credit: Ayuntamineto de Teulada

Teulada to host heartwarming ‘Ugly Day’ fundraiser for Valencia flood victims.

Ugly by name, beautiful by nature. The wild riders of Ugly MC are back with the 4th edition of their beloved ‘Ugly Day’ festival, set to roll into Teulada Moraira on November 16 and 17. This year’s gathering is shifting gears with a heartfelt cause – raising funds for those devastated by the recent DANA floods in Valencia.

Rockin’ for a reason

With full support from Teulada Town Hall, Ugly MC is revving up for a weekend packed with excitement along the scenic Senillar promenade in Moraira. Expect the unexpected with a festival schedule that promises something for everyone – from petrolheads to partygoers.

The festivities kick off Saturday from 11 AM to 2 AM and continue Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM, delivering hours of non-stop entertainment for all ages.

A feast of fun and flair

Ugly Day is bringing more than just bikes to the party. Brace yourself for a jaw-dropping motorcycle showcase, a daring stunt performance from an acrobatic biker, and, of course, the signature ‘ugly challenges’ – quirky competitions that’ll leave you grinning. And as if that wasn’t enough, the festival’s music line-up will blow you away. Big hitters like Jimmy Cornett and the Deadmen, Tuny and the Rockheavillies, and Blackjack are set to take the stage, along with favourites such as Rockin’ Six, Splinter, and a lively jam session led by Jai Larkan. Whether you’re there to rock out or relax, delicious food and drink stalls, set up in collaboration with the Teulada Moraira Hospitality Association, ensure you’re well-fed and watered.

All roads lead to Valencia

Ugly Harry, a key member of Ugly MC, explained the club’s dedication to this year’s cause: “Many of us have friends, family, or even roots in Valencia. What happened there with the DANA floods really hit home, so every penny we raise at Ugly Day is going directly to support those affected.”

Backing this charitable endeavour, Teulada Moraira’s mayor, Raúl Llobell, emphasised the spirit behind Ugly Day. “This festival has always stood for solidarity, but this year it’s truly about giving back. Ugly MC has shown such compassion, and I urge everyone to come out, join in, and contribute to raising as much as possible for the DANA-stricken areas of Valencia.”

Get down and give back

So, if you’re ready for an unforgettable weekend of rough rides, roaring rock, and generous hearts, head to Teulada Moraira and be part of the ‘Ugly Day’ that’s making a real difference.

Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.