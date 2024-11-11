By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 13:41 • 4 minutes read

Understanding Spain's healthcare system: a foreigners' guide. Credit: Shutterstock, lunopark

From sunshine to surgery, here’s the scoop.

Spain isn’t just a holiday paradise; for expats, it’s home to one of Europe’s top-rated public healthcare systems. Yet, navigating medical cover in a new country can feel like deciphering doctor’s handwriting. From public perks to private plans, here’s your full health briefing.

Public or private? The healthcare split.

Like in most of Europe, in Spain, health isn’t just a luxury – it’s a right. The National Healthcare System (“Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS)) serves residents with a system akin to the British NHS, offering free or nearly free care through a network of GPs, health centres, and hospitals. While nearly 75% of locals stick with the SNS, private insurance comes in handy for quicker access and added perks like private rooms, specialist appointments, and elective surgeries. And yes, sometimes it’s faster – just like a Fastpass at Disneyland – but like a Fastpass at Disneyland, sometimes it’s just not worth the extra money. Nevertheless, for those still finding their feet, private cover can still be handy and is often a must for visa applications.

For non-EU arrivals settling down for the long haul, you’ll need either a job that pays into Spanish social security or to sign up for the Convenio Especial, a pay-in scheme offering comprehensive public cover.

UK Retirees and S1 forms: Prescription for peace of mind

Retirees, rejoice. Post-Brexit, UK pensioners can still access SNS healthcare using the S1 form, kindly funded by the NHS. But note – to get that S1, you’ll need to apply through the NHS Overseas Healthcare Services before setting off. Once in Spain, registering with the local health centre will issue you a health card for all things medical – don’t leave home without it.

What’s covered, what’s not: The A to Z of Spanish health cover

Public healthcare covers essentials like GP visits, hospital stays, and emergency care, but some services – including dental, optical, and many physiotherapies – are left out. Dentists in Spain are mostly private, so if you fancy keeping those pearly whites in check, private dental plans might be worth the investment.

Prescriptions are another matter. Charges vary depending on your income, with pensioners paying a nominal 10%, while working residents face a heftier bill. Pop down to your local farmacia, and you’ll find prescription meds aren’t always free, but the convenience is top-notch – many pharmacies offer 24-hour service.

Expecting? Here’s the lowdown

For mums-to-be, Spain’s public healthcare offers stellar maternity care, but needless to say; they speak Spanish. Something to be aware of is that Spanish public hospitals don’t tend to emphasise how they present their premises or staff to the public. Things might not look as polished as they do in the UK or Northern European countries, but the staff are absolutely world-class and are focused on efficient care that avoids unnecessary complications. What the NHS spends on a ‘glamming up’ a mediocre hospital to reassure patients, (i.e: a lick of paint and some shiny information pamphlets), the Spanish SNS spend on antimicrobial static surfaces and specialist staff. While like anywhere else, public healthcare in Spain is of varying quality depending on the area, don’t be fooled by the poor presentation, it’s generally very good at what really matters, keeping you and your baby alive and healthy.

Please note: If you’re registered with the SNS, having a baby is generally covered, but expats on private plans should check their policies to avoid surprise bills. Just don’t expect immediate Spanish citizenship for the little one. Spain’s citizenship laws are rooted in ‘right of blood,’ not birth. This means that a child must spend a certain amount of time in Spain before they are granted Spanish nationality. This, of course, shouldn’t be an issue if the child lives here.

Private plans: The fast lane to healthcare?

Private healthcare in Spain is popular among expats and Spaniards for the extra speed and choice it offers. Over 25% of Spaniards use private healthcare. Plans range from basic to all-inclusive, with costs usually between €50 and €200 per month, depending on coverage. Whether it’s for shorter waits, English-speaking specialists, or non-covered extras, private insurance can be the peace of mind you need. And for expats on student, work, or non-lucrative visas, proof of private cover is typically mandatory.

Spain’s national healthcare in a nutshell

Spain’s public healthcare system ranks among Europe’s best, but expect waits for non-urgent procedures – sometimes up to 57 days for specialists or longer in some of the most underfunded regions like Andalucia. Emergency care, however, is swift and reliable. For urgent help, dial 112 for the ambulance – a service ready to rush you to the nearest A&E, regardless of insurance status.

Still covered by the NHS? Only if you’re not a full expat.

Once you’re a settled expat, free NHS access is a no-go unless you’re a war pensioner or a UK government employee. For the rest of us, it’s a choice: settle into Spanish healthcare or budget for private cover back in Blighty.

Expats, get your healthcare sorted.

Living in Spain is a dream for many – but without a clear grasp on healthcare, that dream could become a nightmare. With the SNS, a private plan, or a bit of both, rest assured that healthcare in Spain is world-class, leaving you free to enjoy the sunshine, tapas, and everything else that drew you here in the first place. So, pack, brush up on your Spanish, and dive into the best of both worlds – a healthy life in the sun.

