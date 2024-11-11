By John Smith • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 11:37 • 1 minute read

Artist Tomasz Miroszkin and his Hill of Skulls Credit: Tomasz Miroszkin

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and certain outdoor artwork is considered ugly graffiti by some yet genius art by others.

Perhaps the most obvious proponent of this style is the anonymous Banksy, whose work is now some of the most expensive modern art in the world.

Polish artist Tomasz Miroszkin is causing his own storm of positive and negative reaction with his latest creation, which has been nicknamed Hill of Skulls.

It took a year to prepare for the production of this Hill of Skulls

Spending a year in finding the correct exterior setting for his work and getting everything ready, he descended on an area full of large boulders and painted each one to look like a skull.

He used non-toxic paints, free of allergens and the soluble paints are expected to wash off naturally over time.

This unorthodox setting has been created in southwest Poland near to the border with the Czech Republic and has been both praised for its beauty and criticised as an act of vandalism although the artist claims that it is in keeping with Polish history and mythology.

Permission was obtained from landowner but third party now claims it’s on their land

In fact Miroszkin did obtain permission from the owner of the land to create this project but since then a third party has come forward claiming that the land is theirs and that they object to the creation of this artwork.

It’s an unusual project whereby paint is used to imitate sculpture and its size as well as quality is certainly impressive but the artist is becoming bored with the criticism saying “The mural is no more harmful to nature than our own presence on the planet.”

He added “I’m tired of this whole thing. The preparation and execution of the project took over a year, and during that time I had repeated assurances that everything was okay… But the person who represents ‘the [real] owner’ has a big grudge against me as he says too many people are now visiting the land.”