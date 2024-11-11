Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 11:37
• 1 minute read
Artist Tomasz Miroszkin and his Hill of Skulls
Credit: Tomasz Miroszkin
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and certain outdoor artwork is considered ugly graffiti by some yet genius art by others.
Perhaps the most obvious proponent of this style is the anonymous Banksy, whose work is now some of the most expensive modern art in the world.
Polish artist Tomasz Miroszkin is causing his own storm of positive and negative reaction with his latest creation, which has been nicknamed Hill of Skulls.
Spending a year in finding the correct exterior setting for his work and getting everything ready, he descended on an area full of large boulders and painted each one to look like a skull.
He used non-toxic paints, free of allergens and the soluble paints are expected to wash off naturally over time.
This unorthodox setting has been created in southwest Poland near to the border with the Czech Republic and has been both praised for its beauty and criticised as an act of vandalism although the artist claims that it is in keeping with Polish history and mythology.
In fact Miroszkin did obtain permission from the owner of the land to create this project but since then a third party has come forward claiming that the land is theirs and that they object to the creation of this artwork.
It’s an unusual project whereby paint is used to imitate sculpture and its size as well as quality is certainly impressive but the artist is becoming bored with the criticism saying “The mural is no more harmful to nature than our own presence on the planet.”
He added “I’m tired of this whole thing. The preparation and execution of the project took over a year, and during that time I had repeated assurances that everything was okay… But the person who represents ‘the [real] owner’ has a big grudge against me as he says too many people are now visiting the land.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.