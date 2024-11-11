By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 9:35 • 1 minute read

Villajoyosa donates fresh fish. Credit: Ayuntamineto de Villajoyosa.

Villajoyosa delivers fresh fish for those battling the aftermath of the DANA storm.

Villajoyosa’s gesture – 50 kilos of fresh catch donated to storm-hit communities.

Villajoyosa has stepped up to the plate – literally – to help communities in Valencia reeling from the devastation of the recent DANA storm. In a show of solidarity, the town’s Fishing Councillor, Carlos Soler, delivered a whopping 50 kilograms of freshly caught ‘revuelto de La Vila’ to Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria.

This catch isn’t just any donation. The rich ‘revuelto de La Vila’ promises to serve up a generous helping of comfort to the people in need, as well as to the volunteers and emergency workers tirelessly restoring order in the storm-affected areas. Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria is the powerhouse behind this culinary lifeline, whipping up over 10,000 hot meals every day for those affected by the storm’s wrath. It’s an operation on an epic scale, with a thousand volunteers bustling away in kitchens based in Mutxamel to bring hot meals to ravaged Valencia neighbourhoods.

Councillor Soler personally handed over the fresh fish at Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria’s kitchen this morning, proudly committing to ongoing support as long as help is needed. “We will keep donating our local produce to support this cause, and one of the finest products we have to offer is the fresh fish from our bay,” Soler said.

Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria has been cooking up since November 1, ensuring warm meals are served daily to residents, volunteers, and emergency responders across the impacted areas. And with Villajoyosa’s ‘revuelto de La Vila’ on the menu, it’s clear that the town is ready to keep the food – and the goodwill – flowing.

