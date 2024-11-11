Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
11 Nov 2024
Image: Museo del Calzado / Facebook.
The Elda Footwear Museum has successfully renewed its ‘Q’ Tourism Quality certificate for another year.
This certification, awarded after a rigorous audit, affirms the museum’s commitment to high-quality service management and reflects its dedication to excellence in tourism and cultural offerings.
The museum offers an extensive collection of shoes and machinery from companies that have contributed to the global reputation of shoemaking.
Elda, a city with a long-standing tradition of shoemaking, has earned national and international recognition for its role in the footwear industry.
The museum pays tribute to this craftsmanship, preserving the culture and heritage of the trade. It houses an impressive array of shoes, historical records, and equipment, taking visitors on a journey through the evolution of footwear design and production, both in Spain and around the world.
Spread over two floors, the museum features four main exhibition galleries. On the ground floor, there is a small bookshop selling books and souvenirs.
Guided tours are available for those who wish to explore the exhibits in greater detail. Reservations can be made online at museocalzado.com, via email at info@museocalzado.com, or by calling (+34) 965 383 021.
The museum is located at Avenida de Chapí 32, Elda, Alicante, Spain and is open from Monday to Saturday between 10:00.AM and 2:00.PM, and from 5:00.PM to 8:00.PM. On Sundays and holidays, the museum is open from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM.
