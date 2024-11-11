By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Nov 2024 • 16:16 • 1 minute read

Image: Restaurante Alfonso Mira / Facebook.

From November 15 to 24, Aspe will hold its sixth annual Gastronomic Exhibition, an unmissable event for enthusiasts of fine food and local culinary traditions.

The event will officially open on November 15 at 1:30.PM at the Mercado de Abastos, where attendees can sample local products.

On November 21, a traditional wine tasting featuring wines from D.O. Vinos de Alicante will be held at Restaurante Aspense, offering guests a curated selection that showcases the region’s wine excellence.

Special Menus

Throughout the event, residents and visitors can enjoy special menus from Aspe’s celebrated restaurants, including Restaurante Aspense, Alfonso Mira, Restaurante Polideportivo, Restaurante YA, El Xorret, and Bellevall.

This year, takeaway menus from Xepepe and Tanni Sushi are also available, allowing more people to savour Aspense cuisine wherever they wish.

Classic Sweets

The showcase will also feature tastings of classic sweets from renowned local bakeries such as Tallón, Raúl Asencio, Juanfran Asencio, and Pan y Pastas Loli. At the same time, The King’s will offer a special drink for those looking to add an extra flair to their experience.

For details on the full programme, menus, and reservations, contact the Aspe Tourist Office at (+34) 865 86 61 09, or email dolo.valdes@aspe.es.