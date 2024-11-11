Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Help keep Zurgena a safe and secure place to live. Credit: Wikipedia
Zurgena’s Neighbourhood Watch Scheme, established in 2005, is appealing for community support and new volunteers as it faces increasing demands for area coordinators.
Founded after a wave of burglaries, the initiative initially gained strong interest from residents of various nationalities, especially the British community, leading to a well-formed Committee.
While membership in the scheme has gradually risen, numerous Committee members have resigned over time, often due to relocation or health issues. Currently, certain parts of Zurgena and its nearby villages remain underrepresented, with some areas lacking a local coordinator. This shortage has resulted in smaller neighbourhoods being grouped together for oversight.
Other Neighbourhood Watch groups across Spain, such as those in Torrevieja and Arboleas, have closed in recent years due to dwindling support. However, Zurgena is determined to maintain its scheme and prevent a similar fate.
The upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 19 at 4 p.m. at Heather’s Bar in Alfoquia, invites both members and non-members to attend. The Committee hopes this meeting will attract new volunteers willing to serve as local coordinators, primarily liaising via email and attending meetings three times a year.
Additionally, the scheme relies on donations to cover essential costs, such as updating street signs and basic administration. Community members are encouraged to attend the AGM and support this vital initiative to ensure its continuation.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
