By Nina Cook • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 0:22 • 1 minute read

Display of local produce at Terraza Carmona. Credit: terrazacarmona

Terraza Carmona, a Michelin starred restaurant in the heart of Vera, is perhaps Almería’s best kept secret for anyone looking to experience the very best of Andalusian cuisine.

Family-run and deeply rooted in Almería’s culinary traditions, this celebrated restaurant offers a unique blend of classic flavours and modern refinement, highlighting the freshness of local ingredients. Every dish is designed to show off the region’s bounty, with fresh vegetables and sustainably-sourced, high quality meats, with careful attention to letting each individual ingredient shine.

Terraza Carmona has earned a reputation for its seasonal events that bring tradition to life on the plate. This month, the restaurant’s annual celebration, El Toro Bravo en la Cocina, returns for its 28th edition on November 14 and 15, offering a selection of dishes crafted to reflect the drama and art of the bullfight.

This event features a line-up of inventive dishes that combine the bold flavours of toro meat with the freshest produce from Almería, known as Europe’s ‘garden’. Guests can expect an exciting, multi-course meal that includes highlights such as aubergine terrine with confit bull veal and tender veal meatballs with green beans.

Throughout the year, Terraza Carmona offers the same attention to detail in all their dishes, making it a standout destination for authentic Andalusian cuisine.

