By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 18:27 • 2 minutes read

Lighting of the Christmas tree. Credit: Anantara Villa Padierna Palace

A very special Christmas awaits from December 1 to January 7 this year as Anantara Villa Padierna presents the perfect moments of warmth and disconnect, either for oneself or for the whole family.

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort, awarded a MICHELIN Key and member of The Leading Hotels of the World, will become once more the perfect refuge to live an unforgettable Christmas on the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by gardens, three golf courses, and spectacular views of the Mediterranean, the resort offers an idyllic setting to enjoy the holiday season with its marvellous selection of leisure and gastronomy.

The spirit of Christmas arrives at Anantara Villa Padierna on December 1 with the inauguration of the grand advent calendar and, as usual, the traditional switching on of the Christmas tree lights in the lobby, the most eagerly awaited moment of the year as it transforms the atmosphere of the hotel and gives way to a multitude of exclusive plans for the holidays.

Among those special plans to share and enjoy the magic of Christmas, on December 12, there’s a workshop of Christmas centrepieces under the guidance of our master florist, while on December 19, a candy workshop by the hand of our master pastry chef. Also, on December 21 and 28, there are Candlelight Concerts with a repertoire composed of iconic Christmas classics.

December 24 brings the excitement of a visit from Santa Claus and a day of gifts that will continue onto December 25. Then, Thursday, December 26, the master potters of Coín come to Anantara Villa Padierna to teach a pottery workshop, while on December 27, the charming donkeys of Donkey Dreamland, a refuge in Mijas, are visiting the little ones in the hotel gardens, with the aim of showing the importance of protecting this rare and unique breed of animals and ensuring their well-being. And on December 29, at 7pm, there’s an extraordinary Christmas concert by soprano Amelie Müller and tenor Manuel Gómez.

The resort’s culinary offering during the Christmas season will continue to value the freshest local products since the chefs have designed different traditional suggestions that stand out for their variety and quality.

For those who wish to see out the year in a sophisticated and cosy environment, on December 31, there is an exclusive New Year’s Eve dinner followed by a Grand Gala ball and DJ, lasting until 3am.

And to put the finishing touch to the festivities, on January 1, to welcome the new year in, with a brunch that will again be accompanied by live music, creating the perfect atmosphere to start 2025 with positive energy.

Bookings can be made by calling 952 889 150 or by writing to villapadierna@anantara-hotels.com.