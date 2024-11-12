By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 13:20 • 2 minutes read

UK tests battery trains. Credit: Pexels/ Jesús Croni Torres

Battery-powered trains are gaining momentum across Europe as rail operators look to replace aging diesel fleets with more eco-friendly alternatives.

Recent trials and advancements in the UK and continental Europe highlight the potential for battery trains to revolutionise rail travel by offering cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective solutions.

Tri-mode train: moving towards zero-emission

Reducing costs and emissions

Battery-powered trains offer a significant advantage over traditional diesel engines, especially for routes without continuous overhead electrification. Traditional trains rely on either overhead electric wires or diesel generators, but battery-powered models eliminate the need for constant electrified tracks, which could save European rail networks billions in infrastructure costs. For instance, in the UK, roughly 40 per cent of rail lines remain unelectrified, which would require extensive investment to bring them up to full electrification. Battery trains sidestep this cost, using onboard batteries to power the trains over gaps in the electrified network.

The tri-mode trains, currently being tested by Hitachi Rail in the UK, replace one diesel engine with lithium-ion batteries, enabling a switch between electric, battery, and diesel power as needed. Hitachi’s trials suggest that these trains can reduce fuel use by up to 50% when running on unelectrified tracks, and the company is even developing models that could run entirely on batteries for distances of up to 90 km. Meanwhile, Siemens is advancing its own battery-only trains in Yorkshire and expects demand from operators like ScotRail, Great Western Railway, and Transport for Wales, which could drive large-scale adoption across the UK.

Battery trains can replace diesel in the near future

Speed and performance in battery rail

Today’s battery-powered trains are designed to perform at par with traditional rail systems. Hitachi’s tri-mode trains can reach speeds exceeding 75 mph (120 kph) using a single 700-kilowatt battery. With this level of power, battery trains could cover most intercity routes that include tunnels, bridges, and stops, with minimal need for diesel supplementation. As such, they stand poised to replace diesel-powered trains on many shorter to medium-distance routes. The battery technology not only meets speed requirements but also offers greater flexibility, allowing these trains to navigate gaps in electrification without halting service.

Environmental and community benefits

Battery-powered trains also bring significant environmental and social benefits. They enable trains to enter and exit stations in zero-emission mode, which reduces noise and air pollution, benefitting communities located near railway lines. Their quieter operation and emission-free arrivals contribute to cleaner air quality and a lower carbon footprint, aligning with Europe’s broader climate goals. Hitachi’s new battery-powered train models have already been shown to cut CO₂ emissions by half in Italy, with similar outcomes expected in the UK.

Battery trains and the future of rail

The rapid advancements in battery technology have positioned battery-powered trains as a viable alternative to diesel engines for future rail travel. With plans underway for all-diesel-free rail networks, manufacturers are investing in completely battery-powered models to meet growing demands. Hitachi, for example, is exploring designs that would eliminate diesel engines altogether, making entirely battery-powered intercity travel a possibility within the decade.

Battery trains are already a reality in countries like Japan and Germany, and with similar trials underway in the UK, they are fast becoming an essential part of Europe’s transportation landscape. As battery efficiency improves and costs decrease, Europe’s vision of a fully sustainable rail network is moving closer to reality. The shift to battery-powered rail may indeed mark a new era in green transport, bringing Europe closer to its net-zero aspirations and paving the way for a quieter, cleaner, and more efficient rail future.