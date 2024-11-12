Benalmadena’s historical treasures.

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 23:16 • 1 minute read

Benalmadena's hidden treasures. Credit: Benalmadena History Centre, Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena.

Benalmádena has hidden treasures to explore. Learn about the legacy of ancient civilisations at the heart of the town.

Benalmádena’s Centro de la Historia has opened its doors to reveal the riveting tales of the town’s past – and it’s free. Running until December 31, 2024, this exhibition is set to become the talk of the Costa del Sol as visitors are invited to travel back in time and walk through the footsteps of those who built Benalmádena from the ground up, from prehistoric settlers to the Roman Empire.

Two floors, two stories, centuries apart.

Upstairs, history enthusiasts will find themselves immersed in ‘La villa de Benalroma,’ an extraordinary exhibition showcasing treasures from the most significant Roman site in Benalmádena. It’s a captivating look at the Roman legacy that shaped the town, featuring authentic artefacts and remnants of this ancient civilisation.

On the ground floor, ‘Benalmádena, walk through its history’ takes centre stage, inviting visitors to journey through the ages, right up to present-day Benalmádena. This display pulls back the curtain on the evolution of a town.

Don’t miss your chance for an insider look.

Guided tours in Spanish are available by reservation, running every Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. For English-speaking visitors, there’s a special treat – guided tours on the first Thursday morning of every month.

Keen to book your spot? Ring 952620790 or email centrodelahistoria@benalmadena.es to dive into the annals of Benalmádena’s past.

Open until the end of the year and entry is free – who says history doesn’t come cheap?

