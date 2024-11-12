Benitatxell rallies against gender violence

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 9:00 • 3 minutes read

Benitatxell has geared up for a powerful week of action and awareness as it prepares to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25. With the slogan “Vivas, libres y sin miedo” (Alive, Free, and Without Fear), the village’s Department of Equality, led by Isa Garrido, has joined forces with the Associació de Dones del Poble Nou de Benitatxell, the European Union of Women Marina Alta (EUWMA), and the Clásicas y Modernas organisation to deliver a packed programme aimed at raising voices and breaking the silence on gender violence.

The commemorative events will span from November 23 to November 30, kicking off with family-friendly activities and reaching a crescendo on November 25, a day dedicated to highlighting and challenging violence against women. Here’s how Benitatxell plans to take a stand.

Raising awareness through stories and cinema

On Saturday, November 23, Benitatxell’s Biblioteca will echo with the sounds of “Cuentos y rimas panza pa’riba,” a special storytelling session by Alberto Celdrán at 11:00 a.m., setting the stage for a week of impactful events. But the heart of the week, November 25, will see the local school, CEIP Santa María Magdalena, kick off the day by reading a public manifesto denouncing violence against women.

Later, the Associació de Dones will host a Cineforum, featuring the thought-provoking film Bajo terapia. After the screening, a discussion led by Renée Aguilar will delve deeper into the themes. A symbolic march to the Town Hall will follow, where a public reading of the manifesto will reinforce the community’s united stand against gender violence.

Empowering women through self-defence and movement

On Tuesday, November 26, EUWMA is hosting a self-defence workshop for women of all ages, led by Paddy Brennan. An empowering mix of movement and solidarity will continue with a dance session guided by Pam Small, complete with a round of coffee and pastries to nourish both body and soul.

Wednesday, November 27, the village’s market day, will see the creation of a collaborative mural honouring the women who have fallen victim to gender violence in 2024. Organised with the Associació de Dones, this tribute will stand as a visual testament to the ongoing struggle.

Serious talk on the resources and realities of gender violence

Benitatxell will hold a critical roundtable discussion on Thursday, November 28, featuring experts from the Centre Dona Dénia, Local Police officers, and primary care professionals. The talk, “Indicators and Resources for Facing Gender Violence,” aims to shed light on the vital services and support available for those in need.

The week rolls into Friday, November 29, with two insightful events: a morning talk at Jávea Golf Club organised by EUWMA, featuring Pilar Vidal from the Guardia Civil and Police Officer Elena de Alkaia from Xàbia, who will discuss practical steps and regional resources for addressing gender violence. Later, Dr. Régulo Lorente, who has served as the family doctor for generations in El Poble Nou de Benitatxell, will deliver a heartfelt talk titled “Silent Voices: Addressing Gender Violence in Family Medicine,” tackling the often-hidden toll of violence in his practice at the Centro Social.

Ending on a literary note with a ‘Breakfast Among Books’

Capping off the week on Saturday, November 30, the Biblioteca will host the sixth “Desayuno entre libros y mujeres” (Breakfast Among Books and Women) – a women’s literature marathon celebrating the strength and resilience found in female voices. This year’s guest of honour, Amparo Zacarés, author of La violencia de género explicada a adolescentes and president of Clásicas y Modernas, will lead the session aimed at fostering gender equality in the literary world.

