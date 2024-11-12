By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 9:51 • 1 minute read

Emma Raducanu (UK) & Caroline Dolehide (US) Credit: Instagram

Coinciding and almost overlapping with the Davis Cup in Malaga, the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) kick off at the Carpena Palacio de Deportes on Wednesday, November 13.

Just before the international men’s competition, which is drawing a gaggle of media from all over the world to witness Rafa Nadal’s final professional tennis match, the women’s competition will ensure Malaga will become the tennis capital of the world in November.

The assembly and organisation of the two events together make for this being the biggest sporting event in the history of the Costa del Sol. Malaga has been transformed in recent weeks to become the epicentre of world tennis, officially between now, the day on which Billie Jean King starts through until Wednesday 20, and on Sunday, November 24, the date of the grand final of the men’s Davis Cup.

Unprecedented Billie Jean King & Davis Cup events

For the first time in history, the two team tennis competitions coincide in date and place, so the organisers have had an ‘unprecedented investment in tennis in Spain’ in terms of infrastructure construction, said the director of operations of the Davis Cup, Gonzalo García, without disclosing a financial number.

An improvised ‘Olympic village’ has been constructed to house the sport’s elite on a scale never seen before in the region. Hospitality tents, VIP areas, and an esplanade for thousands of spectators to gather have all been hurriedly put together. Training courts, gyms and kitchens, medical and massage zones, as well as private zones for each of the national teams, all form part of the massive set up.

For the BJKC players, there are a whole host of facilities, including restaurants, doctors, and physiotherapists all organised by the ITF, who will all have to shift out to make way immediately after for the Davis Cup’s cast of thousands organisation to move in immediately after.

Malaga city will become a media circus as all eyes of the sporting world will focus on the Andalusian city during the coming fortnight.