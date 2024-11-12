By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 14:39 • 1 minute read

Botín’s ancient open kitchen. Credit: Andrea De la Parra - Shutterstock

Enter Botín, the world’s oldest surviving restaurant, in a cave in Madrid’s centre, where on shelves next to the kitchen are rows of roasted cochinillo (suckling pig) in terracotta dishes lined up to be heated in an open wood fire.

Everyone who’s anyone has had lunch here. Earnest Hemmingway, Frederick Forsyth, Graham Greene, and James Michener have all graced this ancient eatery. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, an adolescent Francisco Goya was employed at Botín as a dishwasher in 1765. Additionally, the Guinness Book has agreed that Botín is officially the world’s oldest restaurant.

‘We lunched up-stairs at Botín‘s. It is one of the best restaurants in the world. We had roast young suckling pig and drank Rioja Alta. Brett did not eat much. She never ate much. I ate a very big meal and drank three bottles of Rioja Alta.’

Ernest Hemingway – The Sun Also Rises

Botín’s menu is a culinary history lesson in central Spain with the finest cut jamón, calamares fritos (Madrid’s signature dish), huevos revueltos (scrambled eggs), and callos a la Madrileña (Madrid style tripe). For those who prefer not to indulge in pork, there’s the other star of the carnivore’s Iberian palette, the roast lamb or an abundance of traditional fish dishes.

While prices are above average, the experience and expertise in the kitchen cannot be matched. Biotin can be found in Calle Cuchilleros 17, Madrid, next to the Plaza Mayor.