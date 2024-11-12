Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 16:32
Caravans continue arriving in Alicante year-round, regardless of season.
Despite the absence of an official caravan parking area since 2021, visitors from across Europe still find various spots around the city to park and enjoy Alicante’s beaches and sunny climate.
Many gather in Urbanova, where retirees, couples, and families alike use the seafront as a temporary haven for their motorhomes.
Since the closure of Alicante’s only designated motorhome parking park in Playa de San Juan, tourists have adapted by parking in other areas like Urbanova, Agua Amarga, and near Tiro al Pichón.
Although in April 2022, Mayor Luis Barcala announced plans for a new 7,000-square-metre caravan space in Urbanova, the project appears to have lost priority.
In March this year, the Councillor for Tourism Ana Poquet confirmed that there were no plans to establish a new caravan area, as the government’s focus had shifted to other initiatives, such as creating a market in Urbanova.
Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
