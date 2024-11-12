CB Marbella Secures a convincing victory

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:28 • 1 minute read

Home Victory: 111-90 Against Melilla CD CredEnrique Soler

Club Baloncesto Marbella once again demonstrated their quality in the Tercera División FEB with a dominant victory over Melilla CD Enrique Soler at the Carlos Cabezas Pavilion.

With a final score of 111-90, the Marbella team remains at the top of the standings after an impressive offensive performance and solid control throughout the game.

Dominance from the Start

From the start of the game, Hospital Ochoa CB Marbella made their intentions clear, securing a 30-19 lead in the first quarter. While Melilla CD Enrique Soler attempted to narrow the gap during the second period (20-25), the home team regained momentum in the third quarter with an impressive 31-18 run, effectively sealing the match. The final quarter also went in favour of Marbella, with a 30-28 score, consolidating their dominance and ensuring the victory.

Key Performances

Juan Luis Cebrián Rosas was the star of the game with 27 points, including 4 three-pointers and an impressive 83% from the free-throw line. Luis Rodríguez Sánchez added 21 points, while Chris Mortellaro excelled under the rim with 13 rebounds and 11 points. The collective effort of the team was key to maintaining control throughout the game.

Next Challenge

With this win, Hospital Ochoa CB Marbella consolidates its position as the league leader and is already preparing for the next challenge of the season against El Pinar. The team remains focused on maintaining their high level of play and giving their best in every match.