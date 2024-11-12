By Letara Draghia • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 23:50 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay, ottowagraphics

A recent survey by the Central Association of Child Protection in Finland has revealed an increasing level of anxiety and pessimism among Finnish children and young people.

Conducted at the start of 2024, the survey gathered nearly 15,000 responses from youth aged 10-17 years regarding their future. It provided insight into young people’s perception of their well-being and societal issues.

Growing pessimism among Finnish youth

The survey highlights a significant decline in the percentage of children who view their situation positively: only 55 per cent of respondents believe that children in Finland are doing well, a significant drop from 71 per cent in 2017 and 68 per cent in 2021.

The survey also reveals notable gender and language differences. While 64 per cent of boys view their situation favourably, only 50 per cent of girls and just 34 per cent of respondents identifying as “other” share this view. Girls and “other” respondents express heightened concerns about issues like climate change and inequality, whereas boys see more opportunities in their environment.

Additionally, Swedish-speaking children are more optimistic, with 70 per cent rating their situation positively, compared to 53 per cent of Finnish-speaking children. Climate change was deemed a threat by 63 per cent of Finnish-speaking respondents, but only by 50 per cent of Swedish-speakers.

Some positive findings: Finnish children’s awareness of their rights

Fortunately, there were some positive takeaways from the survey. Many children and young people are aware of their rights, with 69 per cent familiar with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and 62 per cent having discussed these rights in school. The majority also enjoy learning, noting they gain knowledge from friends, family, and hobbies alongside formal education.

The Child Protection Union’s call to action

The Child Protection Union stresses the need for immediate action to support young people’s well-being, warning that a lack of mental health support could have serious long-term effects. “Without healthy children and young people, we have no future,” they stated.

The survey calls on adults to take a proactive role, especially as nearly half of respondents feel their voices are not adequately heard in matters that impact them.

View the full report.