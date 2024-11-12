Costa Blanca cares: Heroes step up

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 12 Nov 2024
Heroes step up: Benidorm’s big-hearted community raises over €20k for those in need.
Credit: Charlie Brown, Facebook.
In a story of charity and camaraderie that’s warming hearts across the Costa Blanca, the tireless efforts of Benidorm’s locals and generous businesses have drummed up an incredible €20,511.53. Every euro counts, and every cent is proudly accounted for – all going straight to the people, not the pockets of big corporations or the Spanish government.
The massive total, gathered through a mix of online donations and local fundraisers, shows just how much this community cares. From the rallying power of the GoFundMe page to the lively fundraising nights at The Irish Tavern in Albir and Buddies Bar Benidorm back in 2021, it’s clear the Costa Blanca’s giving spirit is alive and well.
A big shout-out to the star supporters who went above and beyond with €1,000 donations each:
Help Benidorm, lending a helping hand when it’s needed most.
Olivers Bar Old Town Benidorm, thanks to the ever-generous John Henwood.
Ibrox Bar Benidorm and Giving4Giving, giving back to the heart of their community.
Kerry Penfold at Bar Players Sports Bar Albir also deserves a special mention for raising a fantastic €1,060 – every bit pushing closer to making a real difference.
It’s not just about the euros – it’s about real, tangible support. Thanks to these donations, the team has been able to fund projects like City Streets Community Project Benidorm, Project 4 All, and the remarkable World Kitchen, which has already dished out a whopping 3,500 warm meals to those in need, with another 4,000 hot meals on the way this week.
And with heavy storms predicted, the funds are ready to roll out for any urgent needs- ensuring those who need it most are kept warm and fed.
From every euro raised to every meal served, the difference is felt right here in the community.
To all who’ve stood by the project and opened their hearts and wallets – thank you.
