Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 18:08 • 3 minutes read

Image: Ayutamiento de Elda

Art & aid

Attention, art enthusiasts! Elda proudly presents an art exhibition at the Casa Grande del Jardín de la Música, featuring works created in two recent painting workshops led by renowned local artist Alejandro Martínez.

Alongside this artistic display, the exhibition includes a donation area, offering visitors an opportunity to support communities affected by the recent DANA storms.

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00.AM until midday until December 8 with approximately 30 pieces crafted by workshop participants on display.

“The Department of Culture is dedicated to extending all possible assistance,” the Councillor for Culture, Iñaki Pérez, confirmed. “Alongside local cultural organisations, we will continue organising events and initiatives to support our neighbours affected by the DANA storms.”

Regal run

Will you eat and drink a little too much over Christmas? Burn off all those extra calories and celebrate Kings Day in style with the Kings Race in San Fulgencio.

San Fulgencio is excited to announce that registration is now open, so mark your calendars for January 5, 2025, and join in the first race of the new year. Whether you’re up for the challenge of a 5K or want to participate in the kids’ races, there’s something for everyone!

Don’t miss out, sign up now on the website: bit.ly/carrerareyes25.

Family-Friendly

Orihuela has reached an important milestone by becoming a member of the European Network of Family-Friendly Municipalities.

The Councillor for Family Affairs, Mª Carmen Portugal, confirmed: “If we hear that a programme in Italy is working well for families, we can evaluate it and, if it fits our needs, implement it here in Orihuela.”

Orihuela joins other Spanish cities such as Pozo Blanco, Vinaròs, Castellón de la Plana, Torrevieja, and Valencia in this network. Additionally, cities from Romania, Portugal, Poland, Latvia, Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Greece, and Kosovo are part of this collaborative environment.

Temporary Transfer

Starting Monday, November 18, the Santa Pola Council will temporarily relocate its services for Gran Alacant residents to the Life Resort offices on Calle Monte de Santa Pola.

This move comes as renovation work begins at the municipal offices located in the building on Avenida de Escandinavia.

The renovation project aims to enhance the office space by creating a more open layout, along with upgrading the flooring and lighting to meet energy efficiency standards.

This initiative follows a demand from Gran Alacant residents, who will benefit from improved facilities and better service once the upgrades are complete.

Music of Heaven

Irene Ruíz, the Councillor for Culture in Elche, has unveiled the XI edition of the international organ cycle La Música del Cielo (The Music of Heaven. The event will feature world-class artists from across Europe.

The first concert will take place on November 22, showcasing Ukrainian organist Darila Lytvishko from Emmaus-Evangelisch in Herford, Germany.

The second concert, on Friday, November 29, will feature Matteo Imbruno, the titular organist of the Oude Kerk and the H’Art Museum in Amsterdam.

Both performances will begin at 9:00.PM and are open to the public with free admission.

The concerts will be held at the Basílica de Santa María y Mestre de Capella, located at Plaça de Sta. María, 1, 03202 Elx, Alicante.

Tasty Triumph

Guardamar has revealed the results of its 12th “Tapas with History” Route.

The Councillor for Economic Promotion, Gisela Teva, attended the event, which included two key draws: the selection of the three winning establishments for the best tapa and the drawing of 16 lucky residents who will receive free drinks worth €50.

These winners were chosen from among those who purchased more than five drinks and participated in the voting through a dedicated app.

The best tapa was awarded to Pinxo Urban Food. In second place was the restaurant Pronto! Comida Italiana, followed by Nostra Pizza, whose tapa earned them third place.

The event also revealed that a total of 12,000 tapas were consumed, which serves as a significant boost for local restaurants, especially at a time when consumption tends to be lower.