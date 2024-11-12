Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 8:42 • 4 minutes read

Image: KEENG / Facebook.

Rock Royalty

The Emerald Isle is excited to announce a special event on Wednesday, November 27.

KEENG, the premier Queen tribute band in Spain, will take to the stage to perform the greatest hits of the legendary rock band.

Queen, with over 35 years of musical influence, continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world, and KEENG will deliver an unforgettable performance, showcasing all of Queen’s iconic tracks, from their 1973 debut to their final album.

Prepare for a night of classic anthems like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Love of My Life,” “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” and more.

To secure your place, it is highly recommended to book in advance.

There are two ticket options available: Show-only tickets for €10, or a food-and-show package for €17.50. The food options include roast pork with apple sauce or breaded chicken fillet with pepper sauce, both served with Yorkshire pudding, roast and mashed potatoes and two vegetables.

Bookings can be made by calling (+34) 865 942 161. The music starts at 8:30.PM, and the event will take place at The Emerald Isle, located at Calle Marte 2, La Florida, 03189, Orihuela Costa.

For more information or to book your table, visit emeraldislespain.com.

Outlaw Troubadour

Calling all country music fans!

The London Tavern in Gran Alacant is pleased to announce that Outlaw Troubadour will be performing live on November 20 at 4 PM. Get ready for a high-energy show featuring all your favourite American hits, with a unique blend of “Roadhouse Boogie” that’s sure to have you tapping your feet.

To book your table, pop into the bar at Centro Comercial, 03130 Gran Alacant, Alicante, or visit their website at londontavern.es.

The London Tavern is open seven days a week from 10:00.AM until late, serving breakfast, lunch, drinks, bar snacks, and cocktails.

Sailor Smile

Saukir Smile, an acoustic guitar and voice duo, will be performing live at El Capitan on November 20, starting at 2:00.PM.

Known for her soulful blend of Soul, Reggae, Jazz, and Blues, Sailor Smile brings over 20 years of international experience to the stage. With a powerful tribute to the Divas of Soul, her performance will have the audience up dancing.

Hailing from Monóvar (Alicante), Sailor Smile is deeply influenced by R&B, hip-hop, jazz and blues tunes and has performed at tattoo conventions, motorcycle club events, festivals, and more, both in Spain and abroad, including Germany and France.

She’s also currently recording new music.

Admission is free, but be sure to reserve your spot! Book a table by calling (+34) 603 235 688 or visit El Capitan at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

Road to Hell

Road to Hell, a tribute to AC/DC, is coming to Elche on November 29 at 8:30.PM and November 30 at 8:00.PM.

Get ready to dive into the most explosive show inspired by the legendary rock band AC/DC, known for its powerful and timeless music that spans generations.

This incredible musical spectacle features international singers, a top-notch rock band, and a whirlwind of effects, emotions, and energy that will leave you glued to your seat.

It’s a new, grand production that will tour theatres and auditoriums across the country.

For more information, visit Gran Teatro Elche at C/ Kursaal, 1, 03203 Elx.

Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM and from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

On show days, the box office opens one hour before the performance.

For further details, call (+34) 966 658 147.

Magic Mission

On November 22, the Castelar Theatre in Elda will host two performances of The Inventor of Magic (El Inventor de Magia), a show led by magician Adrián Carratalá.

This event is organised by the Rotary Club Elda-Vinalopó in partnership with the Castelar Theatre, with all proceeds going to support those impacted by the DANA storms in Valencia.

Originally scheduled as a single show, the overwhelming support for the cause led the Rotary Club and Castelar Theatre to add a second performance to maximise fundraising. Showtimes are set for 6:00.PM and 8:30.PM.

The theatre is located at Calle Jardines, 24, 03600 Elda

Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased online at servientradas.com.

Additionally, a “Row 0” account has been established for those who wish to contribute directly to the relief fund without purchasing tickets for the show.

Donations can also be made to account number ES96 3029 7249 9127 2000 3071 with the reference “DANA VALENCIA.”

Karma Chameleon

The Club in Quesada is thrilled to host a Boy George tribute direct from the UK on November 15.

Boy George is a British singer-songwriter, best known as the lead singer of the British new wave band Culture Club, which rose to fame in the early 1980s. Boy George, known for his androgynous appearance, with often flamboyant makeup and clothing, was a trailblazing icon of 1980s music and fashion.

His voice and charisma defined Culture Club as the band produced multiple top 10 hits in the United Kingdom and in the United States, including “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” (1982), “Time (Clock of the Heart)” (1982), and “Karma Chameleon” (1983).

Tickets for this event are €20 and include a main course and your choice of wine, beer, or soft drink. The show begins at 9:00.PM, with The Club’s kitchen opening at 6:00.PM.

To reserve tickets or find out more, visit the website theclubquesada.es, call (+34) 966 717 028, or drop by The Club at Calle Toledo, 24, 03170 Ciudad Quesada, Alicante.