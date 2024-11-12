New DANA: Costa del Sol on Red Alert

By Letara Draghia • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:55 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Aemet

The Costa del Sol region and other parts of Malaga are bracing for intense rainfall as Spain’s national meteorological agency, Aemet, has issued a red weather alert, effective from tomorrow, November 13.

As if Spain has not already had enough devastating weather in recent weeks, the DANA weather phenomenon continues.

The weather agency predicts significant downpours that could lead to widespread flooding, posing risks to life and property across the area.

According to Aemet, rainfall levels may reach up to 150mm. Authorities have cautioned residents to prepare for potential hazards, including flash flooding, road closures, and infrastructure disruptions.

The Red Alert affects a broad stretch of the Malaga coastline, including popular expat destinations such as Marbella and Estepona. The severity of the storm has prompted local authorities to issue precautionary measures, with many schools throughout the province already announcing closures for tomorrow to prioritise student and staff safety.

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, posted on Facebook an hour ago summarising the response to the weather alert. A local emergency plan has been activated to manage the risk of the heavy rainfall. Emergency services, including firefighters, local police, civil protection, Red Cross volunteers, and city hall brigades, are coordinated and prepared for potential incidents. Additional staff may be deployed if needed. José María García Urbano said: “…the fence has been prepared, if necessary for the intensity of rainfall, of riverbanks and streams to avoid the passage of vehicles. Specifically, in Guadalmansa, Padrón, La Cala, Guadalobón and Castor.”

“I remind you of the importance of following recommendations to prevent risks, such as avoiding driving or parking in riverbanks and creeks, as well as unnecessary commuting.”

Juan Herrera, the director of Malaga’s Emergency Management, stated, “We urge everyone in the affected areas to take all warnings seriously. Staying informed and prepared is crucial for your safety.”

What to do and not to do during heavy rainfall

Officials recommend having essential supplies on hand, staying indoors, avoid travelling by road, and ensure vehicles are parked in elevated areas if possible.

Avoid flood zones such as areas near rivers or open water, underground garages, and places with little to no drainage.

For real-time updates on the weather situation and any official announcements, residents can check Aemet’s website and local news channels. Stay safe!

