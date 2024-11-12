By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 14:27 • 2 minutes read

Federal cafe in Palma. Credit: EWN

The new cafe making waves in Pere Garau is Federal. With its distinctively Australian vibe, Federal feels reminiscent of hip Sydney neighbourhood coffee shops, featuring vintage décor, window seats, and open spaces.

Since its opening in July, Federal has blended Mallorcan cuisine with the robust Australian brunch culture. It might just be the only place in the world where you’ll find both Vegemite and sobrasada on the same menu.

All-day brunch

Federal is the spot for a hearty brunch. The menu ranges from healthy classics like chia pudding, açai bowls, and yoghurt with muesli to indulgent pancakes, French toast, and sourdough topped with options including English bacon.

Pancakes are a major attraction at Federal, with their own dedicated section offering both sweet and savoury options. They’re served with choices like seasonal fruit, maple syrup, heavy cream, or even bacon and smoked salmon.

Egg enthusiasts will find all their favourites -fried, poached, or scrambled- enhanced with delicious additions like macadamia pesto, halloumi, Vegemite, ricotta, or sage-infused potatoes.

Late risers can dive straight into the lunch menu, which includes vermicelli salads, Reuben pastrami sandwiches, salmon bruschetta, veggie patties, and beef burgers.

Federal is part of a franchise started in Barcelona by two Australian owners who wanted to bring a taste of their homeland to Spain. The name “Federal” is inspired by a small town in Byron Bay. Since then, they’ve expanded, opening locations in Barcelona, Girona, Madrid, Mallorca, Murcia, Sitges, and Valencia.

Their success lies in fresh, healthy, uncomplicated food made with local, seasonal ingredients, as well as the café’s open layout and relaxed schedule that serves meals until 4 pm. Brunch is an all-day affair here.

The menu changes seasonally, and each Federal location incorporates local culinary traditions. This means you can have your toast with olive oil or add sobrasada to your eggs, creating a unique fusion of flavours.

For brunch, I had poached eggs on toast with caramelised onions and spinach, while my friend enjoyed the breakfast bacon burger. The eggs were delightful, but the burger, with pickles and chipotle aioli, was worth coming back for.

As for coffee, the selection rivals that of a Melbourne café: expect cappuccinos, flat whites, plus healthy smoothies and a range of teas.

Federal is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on weekends from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. The kitchen operates from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

You’ll find Federal at Plaza Francesc García i Orell, widely known as Plaza de las Columnas.