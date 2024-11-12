Dog shelter needs flood recovery help

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:18 • 1 minute read

Greyhounds need rescue. Credit: Galgos en Familia

The devastating floods in the Guardalhorce Valley left the entire region reeling in shock, families without homes, and one poor victim, his life.

Thousands of local people have been dedicating their time and efforts to helping with the cleanup and hoping it won’t happen again. However, there are donations that are still missing, not least at the dog rescue Galgos en Familia en Cartama. In the Malaga province, not only people were terribly affected, but the dogs and cats at rescue centres were also hit too. In Galgos en Familia, in Cártama, so catastrophic were the floods that they had to take emergency measures and evacuate all of their dogs.

Two weeks on and the dog rescue centre continues in desperate need for donations, and they are urging everyone to rally round and collect what they can. Basic medical supplies such as betadine, probiotics for dogs, and Omnomatrix cream. Also, dry dog food for adult dogs and puppies too. They also desperately need dry dog food that is hypoallergenic, light, and renal. As well, the centre is appealing for help from professionals to rebuild much of the damage from the flood damage or donations of hardware, including wire and rolls of wire fencing, shovels, tools of all kinds, cement, pliers, fence posts, concrete posts, sand, gravel, and many more things to rebuild the compound.

Anything anyone can donate, especially time, to Galgos en Familia, will be greatly appreciated. Contact: