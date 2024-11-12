Dog shelter needs flood recovery help

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:18 • 1 minute read
Greyhounds need rescue.
Credit: Galgos en Familia
The devastating floods in the Guardalhorce Valley left the entire region reeling in shock, families without homes, and one poor victim, his life.
Thousands of local people have been dedicating their time and efforts to helping with the cleanup and hoping it won’t happen again. However, there are donations that are still missing, not least at the dog rescue Galgos en Familia en Cartama. In the Malaga province, not only people were terribly affected, but the dogs and cats at rescue centres were also hit too. In Galgos en Familia, in Cártama, so catastrophic were the floods that they had to take emergency measures and evacuate all of their dogs.
Two weeks on and the dog rescue centre continues in desperate need for donations, and they are urging everyone to rally round and collect what they can. Basic medical supplies such as betadine, probiotics for dogs, and Omnomatrix cream. Also, dry dog food for adult dogs and puppies too. They also desperately need dry dog food that is hypoallergenic, light, and renal. As well, the centre is appealing for help from professionals to rebuild much of the damage from the flood damage or donations of hardware, including wire and rolls of wire fencing, shovels, tools of all kinds, cement, pliers, fence posts, concrete posts, sand, gravel, and many more things to rebuild the compound.
Anything anyone can donate, especially time, to Galgos en Familia, will be greatly appreciated. Contact:
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.