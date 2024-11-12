By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 23:57 • 1 minute read

Fish and Chips are on the menu in Estepona this weekend Credit:Shutterstock: Friendly Studios

Estepona’s Palacio de Congresos will be hosting a very special celebration day of British food, music and dancing this weekend, November 16, courtesy of the Ceshma Escuela de Hosteria.

For those craving the succulent flavour of fish and chips, highland dancers or are missing the sight of the Union Jack, the Palacio de Congresos en Estepona has the perfect remedy. On Saturday November 16, Ceshma Escuela de Hosteria (Food and Catering School) in Estepona will be delivering a very special British Day extravaganza in collaboration with Estepona Town Hall.

Tickle your tastebuds with sumptuously-prepared British fish and chips

The very British-themed day will kick off at 12pm at the Palacio de Congresos in Estepona, ready to tickle your tastebuds with a special menu designed scrumptiously by the catering school. Even better: the dish of the day chosen for this auspicious occasion is no other than the venerable fish and chips themselves.

Get ready for pipes and highland dancers at Estepona’s British day

But that’s not all. For €15, get ready to renew that love affair with everything British as the day continues with pipes and highland dancers , a choir, singers, a theatre company, comedian and an Irish band!

The live entertainment will wrap up at around 6pm but not before the kids have checked out kids corner and parents and grandparents have had a good stroll around the market and food stalls.

Book your table as soon as possible on the Ceshma Estepona booking page to avoid being left without a seat.

Places are limited.

See you at 12pm. Palacio de Congresos, Estepona. November 16

Don’t forget the tartare sauce!

