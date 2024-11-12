By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 15:16 • 1 minute read

Image: Eurogolf.

On Thursday, November 9, Eurogolf commemorated Poppy Day with a lunch at Maritao’s Kitchen following a Texas Scramble golf game.

The gathering brought together 87 members and guests, with a raffle and auction raising €654 for the Royal British Legion’s Torrevieja branch.

The service was led by Eurogolf Vice Captain and ex-Navy officer Duncan Roberts, and other ex-military members proudly wearing their medals.

Alan Shand, a member, played the Lament on the bagpipes, creating an emotional atmosphere as candles were lit to remember Eurogolf members who had passed away in the past year.

EuroGolf

Eurogolf is based at La Marquesa Golf Club in Ciudad Quesada, about 30 minutes south of Alicante on the Costa Blanca. Currently, the club has over 140 members, with an open invitation for new members to join.

The golf season runs from September 1 to June 30, with competitions every Tuesday and Thursday featuring a variety of game formats. Social events, including dinner dances, lunches, and gatherings, are central to Eurogolf’s community.

Through these activities, the club supports local charities such as AECC, the Royal British Legion, and the Captain’s selected charity for each season.

For more information, visit the Eurogolf website at my-eurogolf.eu.