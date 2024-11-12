By Johanna Gardener • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 13:15 • 2 minutes read

Portugal will hopefully approve extended parental leave measures next year, 2025 Credit: Shutterstock: Pro-stock studio

New proposals to extend fully-paid parental leave in Portugal from four months to six months are currently underway but will not face approval until 2025.

The changes also include extending the five-month parental leave at 80 per cent of full salary to seven months. However, delays mean an anxious wait for those considering having children or expecting a baby in the near future. Despite being under parliamentary review and eligible for specialized discussion, a final vote date on the decision has not yet been established.

Proposals for extending parental leave will be delayed until 2025

Recently, the Portuguese Parliament approved these extensions of initial parent leave benefits. However, preliminary approval does not mean the changes can be implemented and it will now require further consideration by the Labour and Pensions Committee. As the State Budget is also awaiting consolidation, this is further delaying approvals, removing any chances of approval before next year.

Portugal’s ruling and opposition parties dispute proposals for extended parental leave

There is contention between current political parties with ruling parties PSD (Social Democratic Party) and CDS-PP (Central Democratic Social – Popular Party), opposing the proposal until it has been passed via social consultation. On the contrary, opposition parties are supporting the proposal believing in the need for measures which help in the care of newborn babies and as an offshoot, could boost the birth rate. Maria João Valente Rosa, a demographer and professor at the Faculty of Social and Human Sciences at Universidad Nova de Lisboa said: ‘This measure is very important for helping parents be present in the early stages of their child’s life, though I wouldn’t say it directly promotes higher birth rates.’

She also went on to add that birth rates have dropped by 60 per cent over the past 60 years from 217,000 births in 1964 to 85,000 in 2023.

Women in Portugal can return to work without resuming demanding schedules

Many mothers who are not able to benefit from the scheme have commented on existing parental leave conditions. Daniela Costa, a mother of two is on parental leave at 80 per cent of her salary. She explained: ‘I spent two months working part-time, then a month fully dedicated to my daughters, and now I’ll return part-time again. This flexibility is beneficial, especially for women, as it allows us to return to work without resuming demanding schedules.’

Extending parental leave in Portugal would grant mothers flexibility

In this way, future parents would have the flexibility to spend more time with their children without facing the consequences of low salaries and finance pressures. Daniela added: ‘I think it’s essential to offer support to both mothers and fathers so they can spend more time with their young children when they need it most.’

