Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Johanna Gardener •
Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:22
• 1 minute read
Daniel Casares will perform in Estepona with guest guitar player, Julian Bedmar
Credit: Facebook:Daniel Casares
Renowned flamenco guitarist Daniel Casares will be performing with guest guitar player, Julián Bedmar in two concerts at the weekend in Estepona.
If you like Flamenco fusion, you’re in for a treat or two this weekend. Legendary guitarist, Daniel Casares will be joined by our favourite guest guitar player from Estepona, Julián Bedmar – a Málaga-born artist at the height of musical brilliance.
The two concerts will be performed on November 15 and 16 by the pair at Galería Huber in Estepona, kicking off the night tastefully at 8:30pm. Daniel Casares is a flamenco guitarist with a huge international renown. His universal music blends classical tones by Niño Ricardo before drifting to notes established by other flamenco household names like Paco de Lucía and Camarón de la Isla. If you’re not so familiar with these Spanish melodies, Casares takes care to fuse his music with other influencial artists from pop rock and R&B styles just to please everyone. Ever Heard of Sting or Sade?
Casares has worked with international artists including Dulce Pontes, Alejandro Sanz y Chucho Valdés, but has made his mark with the unique musical blend which flavours his song choices. Look him up at the Royal Albert Hall , London or Carnegie Hall in New York just incase you’re not convinced of this musical mastermind.
See you there at: Galería Huber, Calle San Antonio, 27, Estepona
November 15 and 16 at 8:30pm
Ticket Price: 25€ (concert only)
Reservations: 608 359 656
ENJOY!
Find other articles on Flamenco
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.