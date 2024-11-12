By Johanna Gardener • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:22 • 1 minute read

Daniel Casares will perform in Estepona with guest guitar player, Julian Bedmar Credit: Facebook:Daniel Casares

Renowned flamenco guitarist Daniel Casares will be performing with guest guitar player, Julián Bedmar in two concerts at the weekend in Estepona.

If you like Flamenco fusion, you’re in for a treat or two this weekend. Legendary guitarist, Daniel Casares will be joined by our favourite guest guitar player from Estepona, Julián Bedmar – a Málaga-born artist at the height of musical brilliance.

Flamenco music blending international styles

The two concerts will be performed on November 15 and 16 by the pair at Galería Huber in Estepona, kicking off the night tastefully at 8:30pm. Daniel Casares is a flamenco guitarist with a huge international renown. His universal music blends classical tones by Niño Ricardo before drifting to notes established by other flamenco household names like Paco de Lucía and Camarón de la Isla. If you’re not so familiar with these Spanish melodies, Casares takes care to fuse his music with other influencial artists from pop rock and R&B styles just to please everyone. Ever Heard of Sting or Sade?

Casares has worked with international artists including Dulce Pontes, Alejandro Sanz y Chucho Valdés, but has made his mark with the unique musical blend which flavours his song choices. Look him up at the Royal Albert Hall , London or Carnegie Hall in New York just incase you’re not convinced of this musical mastermind.

See you there at: Galería Huber, Calle San Antonio, 27, Estepona

November 15 and 16 at 8:30pm

Ticket Price: 25€ (concert only)

Reservations: 608 359 656

ENJOY!

