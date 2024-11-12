Gansos Rosas, Guns n’ Roses

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 0:40 • 1 minute read

Gansos Rosas. Credit: Mila Checarelli - artisti-k

Gansos Rosas are performing on Saturday, November 16 at midnight at Louie Louie, Estepona, as part of their Back to the 80´s tour.

Not only the best Guns n’ Roses tribute act in the country, they are probably the best tribute act in the country. Playing their ‘best of’ discography of the wild Californian rockers, the Madrid band with 20 years on the road has received nothing but accolade after accolade, with thousands packing out their concerts wherever they go.

The members of the group, Kalen HardWires, Charly Bastard, Jorge Bentura, Alber Solo, Vic Alonso, and Johnny Biscuit, are six well-versed musicians and loyal fans of the music of Axl Rose and Co. that, without resorting to disguises, are able to transmit live all the rage and energy of the original Guns n’ Roses.

The guys will be offering up a total review of the discography without forgetting a single one of its classics: Welcome to the jungle, Sweet Child o’ Mine, Paradise City, You could be mine, Don’t cry, Civil War, November Rain, Patience, Yesterdays, bringing them back to life for a 2024 audience, all with the sleaziness of the originals in the wonderful sleaziness of the most Rock n’ Roll venue on the Costa del Sol.

Gansos Rosas hit the stage at Louie Louie (next to the harbour in Estepona) on Saturday, November 16 at midnight. Tickets are available from Wegow for €15. This gig will sell out.