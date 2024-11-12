By Nina Cook • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 15:05 • 1 minute read

Gary Lineker announces departure from Match of the Day, marking the end of an era in football broadcasting. Credit: @GaryLineker/X

After a quarter-century at the helm of BBC’s flagship football programme, Match of the Day, Gary Lineker is set to step down at the conclusion of this season.

Since joining the show in 1999, Lineker has become a familiar face in British football coverage, offering expert insights based on his extensive experience as a former professional footballer. His departure marks a significant change for the programme, which he has shaped over the years with his insightful commentary and analysis.

Gary Lineker’s departure from Match of the Day

Although 63-year-old Lineker is leaving Match of the Day, he is not retiring from sports broadcasting. As part of an 18-month contract extension with the BBC, he will continue to present coverage of major sporting events, including the 2025/26 FA Cup and the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This will allow viewers to see Lineker bring his football expertise to a global audience on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

Lineker’s contributions to football broadcasting have been notable and influential. His transition from celebrated footballer to respected broadcaster set a high standard in sports journalism, and his role on Match of the Day made him a trusted source of football commentary. His departure raises the question of who will succeed him in a role that has become synonymous with football coverage in the UK.

Who will take Gary Lineker’s position on Match of the Day?

Several possible candidates have been suggested to take over the Match of the Day anchor seat, including Alex Scott, the former Arsenal and England defender known for her insightful commentary, and Micah Richards, whose enthusiastic and candid approach has made him a fan favourite. Other potential candidates are Gabby Logan, a seasoned presenter with extensive experience in sports broadcasting, and Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman.

Reflecting on his departure, Lineker has expressed his love for the BBC, acknowledging the support from viewers and colleagues over the years, making it clear that he’ll be leaving on a high mid-way through 2025. As Lineker’s era on the programme draws to a close, fans can look forward to his continued contributions to football broadcasting in other capacities.

