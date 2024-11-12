By Johanna Gardener • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 17:35 • 2 minutes read

SPD Chancellor Scholz will hold a vote of confidence before provisional elections for February 23 Credit:Shutterstock:Juergen Nowak

It has been decided that Germany will hold a snap election on February 23 following an agreement made on Tuesday between the various segments of the national parliament.

Rolf Mützenich, group leader of the SPD (Social Democratic Party) announced the news yesterday in Berlin, after ongoing discussion between the main parties forming Germany’s fractured parliament. It was Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD, who was responsible for informing others about the date being agreed before the official announcement was made.

SPD Chancellor Scholz’s vote of confidence to take place on December 16

According to Mützenich, Scholz would officially announce a vote of confidence in the government on December 11 before a vote five days later on December 16. In the likely case that the outcome of the vote is not positive for the government, President Frank Walter Steinmeier would then confirm a date for the election, which must be called within 21 days and which provisionally oscillates between February 16 or 23. Earlier today, Steinmeier said: “Our country needs a government that is capable of taking action.” He added: “That is why we must not lose any time now. We must find answers to the question of how we can make our state better able to act.”

Scholz forced to dismiss SPD Finance Minister leading to minority government

There were several conflicts last week within Germany’s government, which have created certain disarray for the nation’s leadership. Scholz was forced to dismiss his finance minister which left him in a minority government with the Green Party and the governing coalition collapsed after discrepancies on Germany’s weak economy and the predictions for its decline. Scholz hopes to win the support of the Christian Democrats to pass important legislation and plug the billion-euro hole in the budget for 2025. However, his government has grown increasingly unpopular in Germany, with Scholz considered one of the least-liked chancellors ever, according to a September opinion poll.

There has been debate regarding when a confidence vote should be held. Pressure from the opposition party, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), had obliged Scholz to change the date for a confidence vote which he had originally pencilled in for January 15. Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU, said: “There is absolutely no reason to wait until January.” Amid the pressure, Scholz changed his opinion several times about when the vote would be, shifting between ‘as soon as possible’ to before Christmas.

Early election aims to rebuild Germany’s fractured coalition government

This will pave the wave for a new parliamentary election. The new vote in the Bundestag is premature as it was originally been set for next September. However, it aims to urgently rebuild the government and reach compromise between Scholz’s party, the Social Democrats, and the main opposition party in parliament, the center-right Christian conservatives following the collapse of the three-party coalition.

