Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:29 • 1 minute read
Get Fit, Fab, and Fed.
Credit: Shutterstock, PeopleImages.com - Yuri A
The Real Club de Pádel is rolling out the mats for the ultimate day of rejuvenation.
Hold onto your yoga mats – it’s time to unwind.
The Luxa Wellness Event on November 16 promises a morning of zen and zing Yoga, dance, Tai Chi, and a brunch bonanza – with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.
Move, stretch, get the endorphins flowing. To top it all off – a delicious brunch that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
Imagine starting your day in a calm spot with stunning Marbella views, stretching into yoga poses, moving to the rhythm in a dance session, and then, finding your inner zen with Tai Chi before being treated to a brilliant brunch to fuel the body and refresh the mind.
It’s a full day dedicated to your body, mind, and spirit in the luxury of Marbella’s iconic Real Club Padel. Whether you’re a wellness enthusiast or just want a break from the daily grind, this event promises a perfect blend of fun, fitness, and free treats.
Don’t just hear about it, be it; stretch like a pretzel. Grab your ticket, put on your workout gear, and make this Saturday, November 16, a day of rejuvenation you won’t soon forget.
Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time: 9 AM – 12.30 PM.
Place: Real Club Padel Marbella.
Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.
Find more Spanish news stories in English.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.