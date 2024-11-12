By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 22:29 • 1 minute read

Get Fit, Fab, and Fed. Credit: Shutterstock, PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

The Real Club de Pádel is rolling out the mats for the ultimate day of rejuvenation.

Hold onto your yoga mats – it’s time to unwind.

The Luxa Wellness Event on November 16 promises a morning of zen and zing Yoga, dance, Tai Chi, and a brunch bonanza – with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Move, stretch, get the endorphins flowing. To top it all off – a delicious brunch that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Imagine starting your day in a calm spot with stunning Marbella views, stretching into yoga poses, moving to the rhythm in a dance session, and then, finding your inner zen with Tai Chi before being treated to a brilliant brunch to fuel the body and refresh the mind.

It’s a full day dedicated to your body, mind, and spirit in the luxury of Marbella’s iconic Real Club Padel. Whether you’re a wellness enthusiast or just want a break from the daily grind, this event promises a perfect blend of fun, fitness, and free treats.

Don’t just hear about it, be it; stretch like a pretzel. Grab your ticket, put on your workout gear, and make this Saturday, November 16, a day of rejuvenation you won’t soon forget.

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 9 AM – 12.30 PM.

Place: Real Club Padel Marbella.

Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.