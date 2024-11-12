By John Smith • Published: 12 Nov 2024 • 17:35 • 1 minute read

Those living in the centre of Ghent can simply drop their bikes off at this collection point Credit: De Fietsambassade

Bicycles remain popular in parts of Belgium where the roads are generally flat and as a step up form its usual bike wreck collection point, De Fietsambassade (The Bike Embassy) in Ghent experimented with a home collection period for broken bikes.

Bicycles are generally easy to recycle and return to safe condition

Rather than allow them to be simply dumped and end up as landfill, residents were invited to put their no longer needed bicycles outside their front doors or in designated parts of different roads for collection and subsequent recycling.

De Fietsambassade is a council backed organisation which is dedicated to refurbishing old bicycles thereby giving them a second life and renting them out at reasonable prices to students and others who want to travel on two wheels, thus promoting EU favourite, pedal power.

Organisation in Ghent delighted to collect 821 bikes for recycling

As a pilot project the organisation was delighted that it was able to collect 821 bikes but those taking part had to follow strict rules with tyres being flat, handlebars turned around, a cross marked on the saddle with tape and a description of the bike and its whereabouts on their dedicated website in order to ensure that no bike was taken by mistake.

When a bike is really battered then the organisation strips it down and salvages pieces that may be used in the future so very little is actually scrapped.

Following recent elections De Fietsambassade hope to be able to repeat experiment

As there have been recent elections in the area, those involved in De Fietsambassade have to wait to see whether their political masters will allow them to continue and if so whether the pilot project should be repeated.