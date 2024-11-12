By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 15:36 • 2 minutes read

There will be heightened security at the Stade de France on Thursday ready for the France-Israel UEFA football game Credit:Shutterstock:Free Prod 33

Paris Police have confirmed that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be assigned as part of heightened security measures at the UEFA Nations League France-Israel match on Thursday.

This comes after violence in Amsterdam against Israeli fans has caused other countries across Europe to be on high alert. Security has been heightened for the football match in and around the stadium as well as on public transport.

Israeli citizens living abroad urged to avoid sporting and cultural events

President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the football match according to the Elysee Presidential Palace. On the other side of the spectrum, Israel’s National Security Council has also urged its citizens living abroad to avoid sporting and cultural events. The match in Paris poses huge risks for Israeli fans in the city and they have been warned to be very wary of violent attacks, which may be ‘under the pretense of demonstrations,’ similar to what occured in Amsterdam.

Paris Police Chief, Laurent Nuñez announced on French news broadcaster BFM TV: ‘There’s a context, tensions that make that match a high-risk event for us.’ He reassuringly added that authorities ‘won’t tolerate’ violence in the city.

2,500 police officers to be sent to the Stade de France stadium for UEFA Nations League

According to Nuñez, 2,500 police officers will be sent to the Stade de France stadium in the northern part of the French capital. They will be backed up by 1,500 others, who will be deployed in Paris and on public transport. Nuñez said: ‘There will be an anti-terrorist security perimeter around the stadium,’ and he added that security checks will be even more stringent with frisking and bag checks in place.

Five people hospitalized and dozens arrested following recent antisemitic attacks in Amsterdam

French organisers and Israeli authorities and security forces have been collaborating in preparation for the match. Enhanced security measures have been enforced due to the attacks last week whereby groups of young people in Amsterdam targeted Jewish people resulting in five people being treated in hospital and dozens arrested for antisemitic behaviour by Amsterdam authorities. This came in response to supporters of the Israeli team who were chanting anti-Arab slogans on their way to the stadium. Dutch police detained several people following a demontrstation in Amsterdam against Israelis.

Recent violent and protest in Amsterdam has not deterred plans for the match to take place in France on Thursday, but security measures will be a top priority. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau commented: ‘I think that for a symbolic reason we must not yield, we must not give up.’ He referred to the Olympic Games in Paris as a symbol of how the world of sport can celebrate ‘universal values.’

French President, Emmanuel Macron to attend the France-Israel football match

Macron will be attending the football match in an attempt to show solidarity – not only for the French team, but also in opposition to the antisemitic attacks witnessed recently.

Find other articles on France