 Hispavan provides essential DANA support « Euro Weekly News
Trending:

Hispavan provides essential support to flood victims in Valencia

By Nina Cook • Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 18:37 • 1 minute read

A woman with sunglasses, a face mask and gloves next to a man with a car behind them

Hispavan travelled to Valencia in person to provide aid. Credit: Hispavan

Hispavan, a camper van conversion and equipment specialist based in Spain, has stepped up to offer essential support to communities impacted by recent flooding in Valencia.
Known for their wide array of camper van services and products, the Hispavan team put aside their regular business operations to coordinate the transport and delivery of essential supplies, aiming to ease the hardships faced by flood victims.

The severe flooding, which has displaced many families and caused widespread damage across the region, has required urgent assistance from organisations and businesses across Spain. Responding swiftly, Hispavan travelled to Valencia in person to bring items crucial for daily living, hygiene, and comfort to those affected.

A yellow tent with essential aid products and workers in gloves around it
Essential aid

They also stayed to roll up their sleeves and provide hands-on help. Their support efforts not only demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of local communities but also shows a strong sense of solidarity in times of crisis.

Two women talking on wet muddy ground
Hispavan team stays to offer support
A women in a white coverall, face mask and gloves holding a dirty spade surrounded by mud
Hispavan rolls up their sleeves to provide hands-on help

In addition to providing emergency aid, Hispavan’s initiative encourages others in the business community to step up and provide assistance wherever possible. Their response exemplifies how small and medium-sized businesses can make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing difficult times.

Find more Euro Weekly news

Tags: , ,
Photo of a woman smiling at the camera
Written by

Nina Cook

Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading