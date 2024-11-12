Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 12 Nov 2024 • 18:37 • 1 minute read
Hispavan travelled to Valencia in person to provide aid. Credit: Hispavan
The severe flooding, which has displaced many families and caused widespread damage across the region, has required urgent assistance from organisations and businesses across Spain. Responding swiftly, Hispavan travelled to Valencia in person to bring items crucial for daily living, hygiene, and comfort to those affected.
They also stayed to roll up their sleeves and provide hands-on help. Their support efforts not only demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of local communities but also shows a strong sense of solidarity in times of crisis.
In addition to providing emergency aid, Hispavan’s initiative encourages others in the business community to step up and provide assistance wherever possible. Their response exemplifies how small and medium-sized businesses can make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing difficult times.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
