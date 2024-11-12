The severe flooding, which has displaced many families and caused widespread damage across the region, has required urgent assistance from organisations and businesses across Spain. Responding swiftly, Hispavan travelled to Valencia in person to bring items crucial for daily living, hygiene, and comfort to those affected.

They also stayed to roll up their sleeves and provide hands-on help. Their support efforts not only demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of local communities but also shows a strong sense of solidarity in times of crisis.

In addition to providing emergency aid, Hispavan’s initiative encourages others in the business community to step up and provide assistance wherever possible. Their response exemplifies how small and medium-sized businesses can make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing difficult times.

